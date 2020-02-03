tech2 News Staff

Poco is making a comeback in the market after almost two years. As an independent brand, Poco is all set to launch its first smartphone, the Poco X2, tomorrow in India. Several specifications of this upcoming smartphone have been given out this past week. The smartphone has also popped up on Flipkart, which has also given out some key details.

The smartphone will be launched tomorrow in India at 12.00 pm.

Less than 24 hours to go to unlock the secret behind #POCOX2. RT if you're Xcited. #SmoothAF pic.twitter.com/CGvRZ4ikYl — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 3, 2020

Poco X2 expected specifications

As confirmed by the company via tweets, Poco X2 will come with 27 W fast charging tech that will charge the battery of the phone from 0 to 40 percent in just 25 minutes. As per a Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will also sport a Type C port at the bottom. You will also get bottom-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

In addition to this, the company has previously confirmed that Poco X2 will have a 120 Hz display.

In terms of chipsets, the company website also hints at a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It is speculated that it might be powered by Snapdragon 855 or the latest Snapdragon 765G or 720G SoCs.

Poco X2 is also expected to have specifications somewhat similar to the Redmi K30 4G, which debuted in China in December. If this is the case, Poco X2 might also sport a quad rear camera setup that has 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and 5 MP macro lens.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.