tech2 News Staff

The Poco CEO has confirmed that the Poco X2 is all set to launch next week on 4 February. This is after almost a gap of two years that the company is finally launching a smartphone in the market. The smartphone teaser has also popped up on Flipkart, suggesting that it will sell via the e-commerce platform.

The Flipkart listing has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with "RealityFlow 120 Hz", meaning Poco X2 display will have a 120 Hz refresh rate. The company has confirmed the same by tweeting about it as well.

You wanted to hear this. It's time to Xperience the Xtreme with a display that is #SmoothAF. Introducing the awesome 120Hz display on the #POCOX2. pic.twitter.com/sl8y1p01kA — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 28, 2020

The company website also confirms that Poco X2 will come with a Type-C port, bottom-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. In addition to this, the website also hints at a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It is speculated that it might be powered by Snapdragon 855 or the latest Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Poco X2 is also expected to have specifications somewhat similar to Redmi K30 4G, which debuted in China last month. If this is the case, Poco X2 might also sport a quad rear camera setup that has 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and 5 MP macro lens.



