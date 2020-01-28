Tuesday, January 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Poco X2 to sport 120 Hz refresh rate display, official teaser on Flipkart reveals

Poco X2 will come with a Type-C port, bottom-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.


tech2 News StaffJan 28, 2020 15:50:50 IST

The Poco CEO has confirmed that the Poco X2 is all set to launch next week on 4 February. This is after almost a gap of two years that the company is finally launching a smartphone in the market. The smartphone teaser has also popped up on Flipkart, suggesting that it will sell via the e-commerce platform.

The Flipkart listing has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with "RealityFlow 120 Hz", meaning Poco X2 display will have a 120 Hz refresh rate. The company has confirmed the same by tweeting about it as well.

Poco X2 to sport 120 Hz refresh rate display, official teaser on Flipkart reveals

Poco representational image.

The company website also confirms that Poco X2 will come with a Type-C port, bottom-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. In addition to this, the website also hints at a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It is speculated that it might be powered by Snapdragon 855 or the latest Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Poco X2 is also expected to have specifications somewhat similar to Redmi K30 4G, which debuted in China last month. If this is the case, Poco X2 might also sport a quad rear camera setup that has 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and 5 MP macro lens.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Poco X2

Poco X2 to launch on 4 Feb confirms India general manager on Twitter

Jan 27, 2020
Poco X2 to launch on 4 Feb confirms India general manager on Twitter
Poco might have revealed the name of its upcoming smartphone as Poco X2

Poco

Poco might have revealed the name of its upcoming smartphone as Poco X2

Jan 23, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019