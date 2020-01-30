Thursday, January 30, 2020Back to
Poco X2 will come with 27 W fast charging support and Type C port, teasers confirm

Poco has previously confirmed that Poco X2 will have a 120 Hz display refresh rate.


tech2 News StaffJan 30, 2020 19:24:27 IST

As an independent brand, Poco will launch its first smartphone — Poco X2 — on 4 February. Several specifications of this much-awaited smartphone have been revealed by the company itself. Poco X2 has now been teased on Flipkart.

As per the teaser, Poco X2 will come with 27 W fast charging tech that will charge the battery of the phone from 0 to 40 percent in just 25 minutes. As per the Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will also sport a Type C port at the bottom. You will also get bottom-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack at the bottom.

Poco X2 will be launched on 4 February.

In addition to this, the company has previously confirmed that Poco X2 will have a 120 Hz display refresh rate.

In terms of chispet, the company website also hints at a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It is speculated that it might be powered by Snapdragon 855 or the latest Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Poco X2 is also expected to have specifications somewhat similar to Redmi K30 4G, which debuted in China last month. If this is the case, Poco X2 might also sport a quad rear camera setup that has 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and 5 MP macro lens.

