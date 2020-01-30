tech2 News Staff

As an independent brand, Poco will launch its first smartphone — Poco X2 — on 4 February. Several specifications of this much-awaited smartphone have been revealed by the company itself. Poco X2 has now been teased on Flipkart.

As per the teaser, Poco X2 will come with 27 W fast charging tech that will charge the battery of the phone from 0 to 40 percent in just 25 minutes. As per the Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will also sport a Type C port at the bottom. You will also get bottom-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack at the bottom.

Time to dump the technology of the past! Get ready to Xperience charging tech that is #SmoothAF. #POCOX2 Learn more on @Flipkart: https://t.co/u6Zo77HI2o pic.twitter.com/4EMGPyP1uZ — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 30, 2020

In addition to this, the company has previously confirmed that Poco X2 will have a 120 Hz display refresh rate.

In terms of chispet, the company website also hints at a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It is speculated that it might be powered by Snapdragon 855 or the latest Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Poco X2 is also expected to have specifications somewhat similar to Redmi K30 4G, which debuted in China last month. If this is the case, Poco X2 might also sport a quad rear camera setup that has 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and 5 MP macro lens.



