The launch of the next generation of Poco devices has been under speculation for a while and reached its peak when Poco released a teaser last week.

Now, Poco India general manager C Manmohan has confirmed not just the name of the device but has also given a launch date. The Poco X2 will launch on 4 February.

The tweet contains the hashtag #SmoothAF. AF here could refer to autofocus or Poco is just playing around with the other definition of AF and trying to bank in on the smooth operation. Being a Poco device, one would expect it to be kitted out as far as the internal specs are concerned. Rumours are hinting at Snapdragon 765G for the base models, whereas the Poco X2 could sport the Snapdragon 855.

Poco, which will now operate as a brand separate from Xiaomi, is expected to release as many as three new phones come 4 February. The devices speculated include the Poco X2 (which is now confirmed), Poco F2 and Poco F2 Lite.

We're here to redefine the value of X. Get ready to Xperience something that is #SmoothAF. #POCOX2 is arriving on Feb 4th 2020. I am super excited. Are you guys excited too? pic.twitter.com/yBRkddORGI — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) January 27, 2020

Earlier there was a report by XDA Developers which said that a YouTube channel RevAtlas received an email with three photos of the Poco F2 Lite that displayed some of the specifications. According to the leak, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and pack 6 GB of RAM. It also suggests a 5,000 mAh battery and a high-resolution camera.

A new certification listing from Poco, spotted by stufflistings, shows the model M1912G8BI which is the 4G version of the Redmi K30 running on a Snapdragon 730G. This could probably be the ‘Lite’ model according to the report. However, there’s no confirmation of any of the above reports.

Recently, Poco released a short video with the title 'Poco | S02 E01 | Streaming now' to start the hype train for the upcoming Poco device(s). The video doesn’t display any device, nor does it indicate any clue for its launch date. Its description carries the following message: "#POCOIsHere and it'll give chills to others. IYKWWM. Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact."

No details are known regarding the internal specifications for the Poco X2. We are assuming, the Poco India handle will share some teasers over the next few days in the run up to the actual launch event.

