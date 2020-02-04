tech2 News Staff

As an independent brand, Poco will launch its first smartphone — Poco X2 — today in India. This will be the company's second launch, following up on the very successful Poco F1(Review) that was launched back in August 2018. A Flipkart teaser of the phone has given out some specifications of Poco X2, but the majority of the specs have been kept under wraps.

Poco X2 launch: How to catch the live updates

The Poco launch event will begin at 12.00 pm today. You can watch the live stream on the company's official YouTube page. You can also click on the link below to watch the live stream of the event. We will also run a live blog to keep you updated about the launch.



Poco X2 expected specifications

As confirmed by the company via tweets, Poco X2 will come with 27 W fast charging tech that will charge the battery of the phone from 0 to 40 percent in just 25 minutes. As per a Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will also sport a Type C port at the bottom. You will also get bottom-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

In addition to this, the company has previously confirmed that Poco X2 will have a 120 Hz display.

In terms of chipsets, the company website also hints at a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It is speculated that it might be powered by Snapdragon 855 or the latest Snapdragon 765G or 720G SoCs.

Poco X2 is also expected to have specifications somewhat similar to the Redmi K30 4G, which debuted in China in December. If this is the case, Poco X2 might also sport a quad rear camera setup that has 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and 5 MP macro lens.

