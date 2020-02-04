12:41 (IST)
Feb 04, 2020 12:54:34 IST
Poco X2 also features bottom-firing speakers, a Type C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
12:38 (IST)
Here are all the specifications of Poco X2
Here's a final list of the unbelievable specs that the #POCOX2 has to offer for an experience that's #SmoothAF!— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 4, 2020
- #120HzDisplay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- LiquidCool technology
- 4500 mAh battery
- 27W charger in-box
- 64MP Quad camera Sony IMX 686
- 20 MP dual front camera pic.twitter.com/r6J55TkgVw
12:35 (IST)
Poco X2 availability
The smartphone will go on its first sale on 11 February at 12 pm exclusively on Flipkart
12:34 (IST)
Poco X2 pricing
6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage- Rs 15,999
6 GB RAM +128 GB storage- Rs 16,999
8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage- Rs 19,999
12:29 (IST)
Poco X2 comes in three colour variants
The three options are:
Atlantis Blue
Phoenix Red
Matrix Purple
12:24 (IST)
The smartphone also comes with 7 VLOG styles to make photography more interesting!
12:22 (IST)
Poco X2 houses dual in-screen cameras
The two cameras include 20 MP primary sensor and 2 MP depth sensor
12:21 (IST)
Poco X2 camera details
On the back you will get a dual camera setup, that has a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, 8 MP ultra wide angle camera and 2 MP macro camera.
12:17 (IST)
Poco X2 offers up to 8 GB RAM
12:15 (IST)
Poco X2 battery
It is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.
12:14 (IST)
Poco X2 also comes with liquid cool technology to avoid heating of the phone during heavy usage.
12:12 (IST)
Poco X2 processor
Poco X2 is powered by Snapdragon 730G chipset
12:12 (IST)
Games compatible with 120 Hz display
Higher the refresh rate, better the gaming Xperience. Now everyone will be a pro on the #POCOX2. #SmoothAF #POCO pic.twitter.com/UgpLg5ESJk— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 4, 2020
12:07 (IST)
Poco X2 display
It features a 6.67 inch display that offers 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120 Hz refresh rate.
12:05 (IST)
Poco X series announced
The first smartphone of the series is Poco X2.
12:04 (IST)
Poco X2 is a game centric phone, says the Poco official
12:03 (IST)
Poco F1 to get Android 10 update soon
12:02 (IST)
Poco X2 launch event is now live
The Poco General manager is now on stage to address the crowd
11:51 (IST)
Get ready folks!
The event is now about to begin
The stage is all set for the most awaited launch of the year.— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 4, 2020
Xcited? Join us during the livestream at 12 noon. #POCOX2 #SmoothAF pic.twitter.com/glad3DPbJw
11:46 (IST)
The company has been drip feeding us the details of the phone as always.
Less than 24 hours to go to unlock the secret behind #POCOX2.— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 3, 2020
RT if you're Xcited. #SmoothAF pic.twitter.com/CGvRZ4ikYl
11:42 (IST)
Poco X2 launch
The company is making a comeback in the market after a gap of almost two years.
Previously a part of Xiaomi, Poco has recently become an independent brand. Today the company will be launching its first smartphone — Poco X2 — as a standalone brand in India.
Poco F1 (Review) was the first phone that the company launched in India, that too back in August 2018. The smartphone gathered appreciation from reviewers and customers, (read our review here) for the exceptional value it offered, especially as a gaming phone. And that is one of the reasons why people have high expectations of the Poco X2.
As teased on Flipkart and confirmed by the company via tweets, Poco X2 will come with 27 W fast charging tech that will charge the battery of the phone from 0 to 40 percent in just 25 minutes. The smartphone will also sport a Type C port at the bottom. You will also get bottom-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
In addition to this, the company has also confirmed that Poco X2 will have a 120 Hz display.
In terms of chipset, the company website also hints at a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It is speculated that it might be powered by Snapdragon 855 or the latest Snapdragon 765G or 720G SoCs.
Poco X2 is also expected to have specifications somewhat similar to the Redmi K30 4G, which debuted in China in December. If this is the case, Poco X2 might also sport a quad rear camera setup that has a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro lens.
You can watch the live stream here:
