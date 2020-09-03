Thursday, September 03, 2020Back to
Poco teases Poco X3 NFC specs via a cryptic tweet ahead of global launch on 7 September

We already know that Poco X3 will be the first phone to be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset.


FP TrendingSep 03, 2020 17:25:13 IST

Ahead of the global launch of Poco X3 NFC on 7 September, Poco tweeted that, the Poco X3 will be the first phone to be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset.

Now, Poco has shared another set of tweets with cryptic pictures that detail other specifications of the flagship smartphone.

Representational Image

Launched as a contest, Poco promises a free the Poco X3 NFC to the winners of the quiz. In order to win, people need to solve the three puzzles and there are 10 Poco X3 NFC to be given out.

All three pictures contain codes that need to be decoded or encoded. Poco explained in a follow-up tweet that while the first two pictures reveal “two key features” of Poco X3 NFC, and the third question is going to disclose “two numbers in the price”.

Although Poco is inviting users to Xiaomi’s official store in AliExpress to solve the puzzle, many Twitter users solved the quiz in the social media comments section. Most popular guess was that the makers are teasing 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch latency in the first two pictures.

As for the third picture, Twitterati were of the opinion that the Poco X3 NFC is going to cost $249.99.

The official page for the device on the retailer website of AliExpress also reveals some other specs of the Poco phone. Apart from the powerful processor, the model is going to come with 5160 mAh (typ) battery, 33 W fast charge and a 64 MP main camera. These revelations are in line with the announcement made by the company’s global spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng a few days ago.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


