Ahead of the global launch of Poco X3 NFC on 7 September, Poco tweeted that, the Poco X3 will be the first phone to be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset.

Now, Poco has shared another set of tweets with cryptic pictures that detail other specifications of the flagship smartphone.

Launched as a contest, Poco promises a free the Poco X3 NFC to the winners of the quiz. In order to win, people need to solve the three puzzles and there are 10 Poco X3 NFC to be given out.

🏆🏆🏆 Win a #POCOX3 NFC FOR FREE 🏆🏆🏆 Some evidence that proves a new POCO phone will soon arrive. Solve three POCO puzzles to find out why this phone is #ExactlyWhatYouNeed. Join now: https://t.co/JKYniGQaeY P.S. POCO prepared 10 of the POCO X3 NFC pic.twitter.com/9VOS5wMBmx — POCO (@POCOGlobal) September 2, 2020

All three pictures contain codes that need to be decoded or encoded. Poco explained in a follow-up tweet that while the first two pictures reveal “two key features” of Poco X3 NFC, and the third question is going to disclose “two numbers in the price”.

The first and second questions relate to two key features of #POCOX3 NFC, and the third question will reveal two numbers in the price. POCO Fans need to answer the first two questions correctly and guess the correct price of POCO X3 NFC. Join now: https://t.co/JKYniGQaeY https://t.co/RDLJwTRYn5 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) September 3, 2020

Although Poco is inviting users to Xiaomi’s official store in AliExpress to solve the puzzle, many Twitter users solved the quiz in the social media comments section. Most popular guess was that the makers are teasing 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch latency in the first two pictures.

Hii POCO! I am too excited for this mega beast x3.. Here are my answers for the puzzle 1.120 Hz refresh rate - 1st encoding says It comes with 120 Hz refresh rate.. We can feel it😍

2.240 Hz Touch latency - 2 nd decoding says it's massive 240 hz touch latency.

3. Price = $229 pic.twitter.com/dpr3hInpPO — Jai ganesh.c (@Jaiganeshc1) September 3, 2020

As for the third picture, Twitterati were of the opinion that the Poco X3 NFC is going to cost $249.99.

1.Binary code decodes to 1 2 0 = 120Hz Refresh Rate.

2. "VFZSSmQxZEVTVDA9" decodes to "TVRJd1dEST0=" which decodes to "MTIwWDI=" and finally to "120X2" ≈ 240.

It is 240Hz Touch Latency.

3. n=9, x=2.

My guess is Price would be $249.99#POCOX3#ExactlyWhatYouNeed@POCOGlobal pic.twitter.com/pFvhhNt748 — Sandeep Sharma (@Sandeep55223259) September 3, 2020

puzzle one : 120 Hz Screen Refresh Rate

puzzle two : 240 Hz Touch Sampling Rate with Snapdragon 732 Processor

puzzle three : 249.99$ I love xiaomi / redmi phones but I haven't see a poco brand bcos am in Nigeria. Please am dying to see one — Dubem best (@dubemdbest) September 2, 2020

The official page for the device on the retailer website of AliExpress also reveals some other specs of the Poco phone. Apart from the powerful processor, the model is going to come with 5160 mAh (typ) battery, 33 W fast charge and a 64 MP main camera. These revelations are in line with the announcement made by the company’s global spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng a few days ago.