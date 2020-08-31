tech2 News Staff

Qualcomm has announced a new chipset ― Snapdragon 732G ― that is designed mainly for the high-end mobile gaming experience. This is the successor of the Snapdragon 730G chipset that comes in phones like Poco X2 (Review), Redmi K20 and more.

Qualcomm has confirmed that the first phone to be powered by the new Snapdragon 732G chipset will be a Poco phone.

"We are extremely excited about the upcoming POCO smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform. We believe the device will set a new benchmark in the mid-range category, completely redefining the relationship between a phone’s price and its capabilities," said Sam Jiang, Products Head, POCO Global.

The new processor comes with Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU Prime core that has a clock speed at up to 2.3 GHz, backed by Adreno 618 GPU that offers improved graphics rendering.

The chipset enables Snapdragon Elite gaming experiences which allows users to have good gaming experience and see "over a billion shades of colour" in the gameplay. According to Qualcomm, Snapdragon 732G's intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence are twice as powerful as its previous generations. All these factors help in improving the battery efficiency of the handset.

The new chipset will also offer better LTE download and upload speed and good WiFi performance.