Monday, August 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G gaming chipset announced; first to be featured in a Poco device

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor comes with Adreno 618 GPU that will offer improved graphics rendering.


tech2 News StaffAug 31, 2020 19:40:54 IST

Qualcomm has announced a new chipset ― Snapdragon 732G ― that is designed mainly for the high-end mobile gaming experience. This is the successor of the Snapdragon 730G chipset that comes in phones like Poco X2 (Review), Redmi K20 and more.

Qualcomm has confirmed that the first phone to be powered by the new Snapdragon 732G chipset will be a Poco phone.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G gaming chipset announced; first to be featured in a Poco device

Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

"We are extremely excited about the upcoming POCO smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform. We believe the device will set a new benchmark in the mid-range category, completely redefining the relationship between a phone’s price and its capabilities," said Sam Jiang, Products Head, POCO Global.

The new processor comes with Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU Prime core that has a clock speed at up to 2.3 GHz, backed by Adreno 618 GPU that offers improved graphics rendering.

The chipset enables Snapdragon Elite gaming experiences which allows users to have good gaming experience and see "over a billion shades of colour" in the gameplay. According to Qualcomm, Snapdragon 732G's intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence are twice as powerful as its previous generations. All these factors help in improving the battery efficiency of the handset.

The new chipset will also offer better LTE download and upload speed and good WiFi performance.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro with a 48 MP quad camera setup will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Aug 28, 2020
Poco M2 Pro with a 48 MP quad camera setup will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart
Poco X3 to come with 64 MP camera and 33W fast charging, reveals company spokesperson

NewsTracker

Poco X3 to come with 64 MP camera and 33W fast charging, reveals company spokesperson

Aug 29, 2020
Poco's upcoming smartphone may reportedly feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display

Poco

Poco's upcoming smartphone may reportedly feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display

Aug 24, 2020
Poco X3 model with 64 MP AI camera, 5,160 mAh battery spotted in FCC certification listing

Poco X3

Poco X3 model with 64 MP AI camera, 5,160 mAh battery spotted in FCC certification listing

Aug 26, 2020
Xiaomi, POCO phones to receive MIUI update that will let users uninstall the banned apps

Xiaomi

Xiaomi, POCO phones to receive MIUI update that will let users uninstall the banned apps

Aug 20, 2020
Watch: Realme 7 series' gaming capabilities revealed by India CEO Madhav Sheth in new 10-second clip

Realme

Watch: Realme 7 series' gaming capabilities revealed by India CEO Madhav Sheth in new 10-second clip

Aug 29, 2020

science

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020
COVID-19 asymptomatics: Why some people contract and recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection unscathed

Asymptomatics

COVID-19 asymptomatics: Why some people contract and recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection unscathed

Aug 31, 2020