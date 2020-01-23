Thursday, January 23, 2020Back to
Poco might have revealed the name of its upcoming smartphone as Poco X2

It has been recently announced that Poco is no longer a part of Xiaomi as is an independent brand now.


tech2 News StaffJan 23, 2020 14:26:34 IST

Poco recently teased a cryptic video that hinted that the company might finally announce the successor of Poco F1 (Review). The Poco F1 was launched on 22 August 2018.

This 18-second video led to a few speculations including the one that suggested that the company is soon going to launch a new phone under the moniker  — Poco X2.

Poco representational image

As per a tipster with the twitter handle, Xiaomishka, in the short video, the brand might have teased the name of their upcoming smartphone and you are most likely to have missed it. As you can look in the screenshot below, on the right side, there are two Easter eggs that spell "X" and "2", meaning, just like Realme X2 (First impressions), it is a possibility that Poco is also planning to name its phone on the similar lines.

EO5m368XkAAlq_2

To recall, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain, has also announced that Poco is an independent brand now and not a sub-brand of Xiaomi any more.

This gives us even more reasons to believe that now that it is a standalone company, Poco will be launching a new phone or a series of phones soon.

A YouTube channel, RevAtlas, has also shared images of what they call Pocophone F1 Lite. It reveals that this Pocophone F2 Lite is likely to be powered with Snapdragon 765 chipset and it might be equipped with 5,000 mAh battery. It also suggests that the company might unveil not one but three smartphones in India under the names  “Pocophone F2” and “F2 Lite", and the third name was not known yet. There is a possibility that the third one might be called Pocophone X2. But these are mere speculations and nothing has been conformed by the company.

