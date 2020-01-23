tech2 News Staff

Poco recently teased a cryptic video that hinted that the company might finally announce the successor of Poco F1 (Review). The Poco F1 was launched on 22 August 2018.

This 18-second video led to a few speculations including the one that suggested that the company is soon going to launch a new phone under the moniker — Poco X2.

As per a tipster with the twitter handle, Xiaomishka, in the short video, the brand might have teased the name of their upcoming smartphone and you are most likely to have missed it. As you can look in the screenshot below, on the right side, there are two Easter eggs that spell "X" and "2", meaning, just like Realme X2 (First impressions), it is a possibility that Poco is also planning to name its phone on the similar lines.

Guys, many of you watched the official video of the second season of #POCO. But, did you pay attention to this easter egg?? POCO X2 That sounds good, like Realme X2, or OPPO Find X2 pic.twitter.com/HpsRNzZX5G — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) January 22, 2020

To recall, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain, has also announced that Poco is an independent brand now and not a sub-brand of Xiaomi any more.

Excited to share: #POCO will now be an independent brand! What started as a sub-brand within Xiaomi, has grown into its own identity. POCO F1 was an incredibly popular phone. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own. Join me in wishing @IndiaPOCO all the best. — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 17, 2020

This gives us even more reasons to believe that now that it is a standalone company, Poco will be launching a new phone or a series of phones soon.

A YouTube channel, RevAtlas, has also shared images of what they call Pocophone F1 Lite. It reveals that this Pocophone F2 Lite is likely to be powered with Snapdragon 765 chipset and it might be equipped with 5,000 mAh battery. It also suggests that the company might unveil not one but three smartphones in India under the names “Pocophone F2” and “F2 Lite", and the third name was not known yet. There is a possibility that the third one might be called Pocophone X2. But these are mere speculations and nothing has been conformed by the company.



