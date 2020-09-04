Friday, September 04, 2020Back to
Poco M2 will come with FHD+ display, confirms Poco ahead of the launch on 8 September

The company has revealed that the Poco M2 will come with 6 GB RAM and a waterdrop notch display.


Sep 04, 2020

When Poco announced that it will be launching the Poco M2 in India a few days back, not much was known about its specs except for the vague “big RAM, large battery and a wider screen” tease.

However, now the Xiaomi sub-brand is releasing a few features of the device via interactive clips on social media. Earlier today, the official Twitter handle of Poco India tweeted that the upcoming flagship will come with a full high definition plus (FHD+) display.

Poco M2 Flipkart teaser

The video showcases a user being denied 1080 p resolution for a video clip on their phone. The FHD+ designation ensures top-notch visual quality.

The Poco M2 is arriving on 8 September at 12 noon via e-commerce platform Flipkart. The live page for the handset is already available on Flipkart with other reveals about the specifications.

Poco promises to ease the complexity of multitasking with its Poco M2. The phone is going to feature 6 GB RAM for enhanced performance. The page suggests another exciting feature of the model will drop tomorrow and it is most likely going to be about the camera setup of the handset. It is important to note that Poco M2 Pro had a 48 MP quad camera setup.

With a few days left ahead of its launch, Poco would surely want to take the buzz high. It will be launching the flagship via an online event in line with the current pandemic situation. As it is a toned down version of Poco M2 Pro (Review) that was launched just a while back, experts are of the opinion that it is going to be similar to the M2 Pro with a few features missing. GizmoChina predicted the Poco M2 to be available for the base price of Rs 10,000.

 

