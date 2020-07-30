Thursday, July 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Poco M2 Pro with a 48 MP quad camera setup will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage


tech2 News StaffJul 30, 2020 08:35:52 IST

Poco M2 Pro (Review) debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, Snapdragon 720G processor and a 48 MP quad-camera setup at the back.

Poco M2 Pro with a 48 MP quad camera setup will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro

The smartphone will go on sale today on Flipkart at 12 pm.

Poco M2 Pro pricing, availability

Poco M2 Pro comes in three storage variants: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 13,999, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 14,999 and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 16,999.

The smartphone comes in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener and two Shades of Black colour variants.

You can purchase the smartphone today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch LCD panel. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on MIUI 11. Poco M2 Pro comes with Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, the quad-camera setup at the back includes a 48 MP primary wide-angle camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. There’s a 16 MP selfie camera up front.

Poco M2 Pro is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging support. Its 33W fast charger can fuel up the phone from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes, as per Poco.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Poco M2 Pro review

Poco M2 Pro Review: It’s more Poco vs Redmi than Poco vs Realme

Jul 14, 2020
Poco M2 Pro Review: It’s more Poco vs Redmi than Poco vs Realme
Poco M2 Pro with quad camera setup to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how to catch the live updates

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro with quad camera setup to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how to catch the live updates

Jul 07, 2020
POCO M2 Pro launch highlights: Features 48 MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, priced starting Rs 13,999

Poco M2 Pro

POCO M2 Pro launch highlights: Features 48 MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, priced starting Rs 13,999

Jul 07, 2020
Poco M2 Pro with quad camera setup to debut in India on 7 July, will sell exclusively on Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro with quad camera setup to debut in India on 7 July, will sell exclusively on Flipkart

Jul 02, 2020
Poco M2 Pro receives BIS certification, may reportedly be launched by mid-July

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro receives BIS certification, may reportedly be launched by mid-July

Jun 18, 2020
Poco M2 Pro with Snapdragon 720G chipset launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro with Snapdragon 720G chipset launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999

Jul 07, 2020

science

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020