Poco is all set to launch the new Poco M2 in the Indian market. Tweeting the announcement, Poco India said earlier today that the model will be going live at 12 noon on 8 September.

Oppo will also opening the sale of M2 with a giveaway event. The tweet promises that potential buyers can get a chance to win Poco M2s if they retweet the post. It also carries a link to the phone’s page on Flipkart.

The company has not revealed a lot of details about the Poco M2’s specs but the phone is going to come with a big RAM, large battery and a wider screen. The upcoming model is reportedly going for a commendable camera setup as well. The teaser page on Flipkart also requests users to come tomorrow for more details, so it is expected that Poco will reveal more about the model on 3 September.

According to GizmoChina, Poco M2 is going to have “weaker specs” than the recently launched Poco M2 Pro. The portal set the probable starting price range of Poco M2 at Rs 10,000, given the M2 Pro is available in India at Rs 13,999.

For comparison, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch LCD display panel and it is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. The M2 Pro offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. IT also features Gorilla Glass protection on the front as well as back.

In terms of camera, the M2 Pro came with a quad-camera setup and a 16 MP selfie camera at the front.