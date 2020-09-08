tech2 News Staff

After days of teasing the specifications of the smartphone, Poco will finally launch the Poco M2 in India today. To recall, the company has recently launched Poco M2 Pro (Review) in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

A Flipkart teaser has confirmed that the Poco M2 will offer 6 GB RAM and will feature a Full HD+ display.

Poco M2 launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 12 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page to watch the livestream. You can also do the same by tapping on the webcast link embedded below.

Set the alarms. Less than a day for the launch of #POCOM2. Join us for the livestream tomorrow at 12 noon & stand a chance to win 15 POCO M2 phones. RT to show your excitement. pic.twitter.com/xRtYjkGXDD — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 7, 2020

Poco M2 expected specifications

Poco has revealed that the smartphone will feature a Full HD+ display that will come with a waterdrop notch. It will house a 5,000 mAh battery and will offer 6 GB RAM. According to Poco, this battery will provide a 2-day battery life. It is also expected to support fast charging.

In terms of camera, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will sport an AI quad-camera setup at the back. A fingerprint scanner and a LED flash will also be available on the back.