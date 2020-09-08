Tuesday, September 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Poco M2 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Poco M2 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffSep 08, 2020 09:42:08 IST

After days of teasing the specifications of the smartphone, Poco will finally launch the Poco M2 in India today. To recall, the company has recently launched Poco M2 Pro (Review) in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

A Flipkart teaser has confirmed that the Poco M2 will offer 6 GB RAM and will feature a Full HD+ display.

Poco M2 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Poco M2 Flipkart teaser

Poco M2 launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 12 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page to watch the livestream. You can also do the same by tapping on the webcast link embedded below.

Poco M2 expected specifications

Poco has revealed that the smartphone will feature a Full HD+ display that will come with a waterdrop notch. It will house a 5,000 mAh battery and will offer 6 GB RAM. According to Poco, this battery will provide a 2-day battery life. It is also expected to support fast charging.

Falling prey to WTF moments occasionally? Time to turn your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments with the #POCOM2.

In terms of camera, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will sport an AI quad-camera setup at the back. A fingerprint scanner and a LED flash will also be available on the back.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Poco M2

Poco M2 to launch in India on 8 September: Expected specifications and features

Sep 02, 2020
Poco M2 to launch in India on 8 September: Expected specifications and features
Poco M2 will come with FHD+ display, confirms Poco ahead of the launch on 8 September

Poco M2

Poco M2 will come with FHD+ display, confirms Poco ahead of the launch on 8 September

Sep 04, 2020

science

Race for COVID-19 vaccine starts up global espionage, pits spy against spy

COVID-19 vaccine

Race for COVID-19 vaccine starts up global espionage, pits spy against spy

Sep 07, 2020
Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020