tech2 News Staff

Poco M2 Pro finally made its debut in India today. It is the first smartphone in the company's M-series. The highlight of the device includes its 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, Snapdragon 720G processor and its 48 MP quad camera setup at the back.

Poco M2 Pro pricing, availability

Poco M2 Pro comes in three storage variants: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 13,999, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 14,999 and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 16,999.

The smartphone comes in blue, green and black colour options.

Poco M2 Pro will go on sale on 14 July at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch LCD panel. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on MIUI 11. Poco M2 Pro comes with Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, the quad camera setup at the back includes a 48 MP primary wide-angle camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. There’s a 16 MP selfie camera up front.

Poco M2 Pro is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging support. Its 33W fast charger can fuel up the phone from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes, as per Poco.