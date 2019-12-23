Monday, December 23, 2019Back to
Poco global head hints at much-awaited Poco F2 launch next year in tweet, deletes soon after

Earlier, it was being speculated that Xiaomi might discontinue its sub-brand Poco.


tech2 News StaffDec 23, 2019 09:00:49 IST

Back in August 2018, Xiaomi launched its Poco F1 — among the really good phones (Review) that offered flagship specs at an affordable price. Well, a year passed and there was no sign of a successor. Now, rumour has it that this much-awaited smartphone, the Poco F2, could arrive next year.

As per a report by GSMArena, the Poco global head, Alvin Tse, tweeted saying, "You will hear more from Poco in 2020". The tweet itself didn't mention a timeline, a specific month, or details about the phone itself, but Tse is expectedly talking about the Poco F2.

The tweet has since been taken down.

A lot of leaks regarding specifications of Poco F2 have made the rounds in the past year, but there hasn't been anything official. The future of the Poco brand was also in question recently, as it was expected that Xioami might discontinue the Poco brand and push Redmi to take over the price segment it catered to instead. Evidently, this was speculation, and after Tse's tweet, we could expect Poco F2 to see the light of the day after all.

Whenever it arrives, it is likely to be placed in the mid-price segment, just as its predecessor was. In terms of processor, since Poco F1 was powered by Snapdragon 845, this rumoured phone could come with a Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


