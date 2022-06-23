FP Staff

Poco will be launching the Poco F4 5G and the Poco X4 GT today at 5:30 PM IST. While the main highlight of the event has to be the launch of the Poco F4 5G, people are also excited about the launch of the X4 GT. Although there hasn’t been any confirmation regarding its specs and prices as of yet, they have already been leaked online, and on paper, the X4 GT seems to be a power-packed package.

We take a look at a few details around the launch and the specs of the upcoming Poco devices.

Poco F4 5G and X4 GT launch: Where and how to watch

Poco will be live streaming the virtual launch event on YouTube and across its social media platforms at 5:30 PM IST, today, i.e. on 23 June. Users can also navigate to the launch event through Poco’s official website.

Poco F4 5G and X4 GT launch: Pricing and availability

The Poco F4’s base model, the variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is expected to be priced around Rs 28,000. The highest variant, the one with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, will be priced at around Rs 34000. There is also a mid-level variant, with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage that will be priced around Rs 30,000. Users can expect some hefty introductory offers that will drive all these prices down, quite significantly.

As for the X4 GT, the top variant 8GB RAM +256GB storage will be priced around Rs 33,000, with the lower variant with 128GB storage will be priced under Rs 30,000.

According to the company, Poco F4 5G will be available for sale from June 27, whereas the Poco X4 GT will go on sale from July 4. The X4 GT will be first available in Europe and will come to India later.

Poco F4 5G and X4 GT launch: Specifications

The Poco F4 5G features a 6.67-inch OLED E4 display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It could also feature some form of water splash resistance. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

It comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It will run Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

On the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera with Full HD video recording. The rear-facing camera setup of the POCO F4 5G includes a 64MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The rear-facing primary camera can record 4K 30fps videos.

It has a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Connectivity features include a dual-SIM card slot, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

The X4 GT on the other hand is rumoured to have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision. The smartphone will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is said to come with LiquidCool 3.0 Technology.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Poco X4 GT just like the Poco F4 5G, albeit with some minor differences. It has a 64MP primary sensor paired with an f/1.89 lens along with an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 lens with 120 degree field-of-view, and a 2MP sensor with f/1.75 aperture lens for macro shots. On the front we find a 20MP sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

Connectivity options are said to include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C port. The phone will pack a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Audio stereo speakers, and AI face unlock.