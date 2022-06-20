FP Staff

In a few days, Poco will be launching a couple of new devices the Poco F4 and Poco X4 GT.

While the Poco F4 and X4 GT have very similar specifications, there are a few differences because of which they will differ in price by about Rs 5,000.

Interestingly, this launch definitively puts the “GT” lineup at the top of POCO’s ladder. The POCO F4 GT stands as the best offering in the lineup with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Also, the POCO X4 GT will be placed above the existing POCO X4 Pro which has a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

We take a look at some of the key specs and possible pricing that these two devices will be launched with, in the country.

Poco F4 - Key Specs and possible Indian Price

The Poco F4 is likely to be the international version of the Redmi K40S. The Poco F4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 and will have up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. There will also be another variant that will feature 8GB RAM.

While the K40S on which the Poco F4 is based, has a 48MP main camera, the Poco F4 will have a 64MP shooter, along with an 8MP sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. The main camera can shoot up to 4K@30fps and 1080p@120fps. It also has a super slow-motion video recording feature, which shoots at 720p@960fps. The front-facing camera is a 20MP sensor, with a wide lens, that can shoot videos in 1080p at 30 and 120 fps.

The Poco F4 will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is rated for HDR10+ and will have a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The phone will is supposed to have a massive 4,500 mAh battery which will support 67W fast charging through a USB-C 2.0 port. The Poco F4 is very similar to the existing Poco F3, which again, is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

As for the price, the Poco F4 is expected to be priced at around 430 Euros, or roughly around Rs 35,000.

Poco X4 GT - Key Specs and possible Indian Price

The Poco X4 GT on the other hand is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+. It will java a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with support for up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

Powering the X4 GT will be a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage. It will also have a 5,080 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

The camera setup is similar to the POCO F4, that is it will have a 64MP shooter, along with an 8MP sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. The main camera can shoot up to 4K@30fps and 1080p@120fps. It also has a super slow-motion video recording feature, which shoots at 720p@960fps. The front-facing camera is a 16MP sensor instead of a 20MP sensor, with a wide lens, that can shoot videos in 1080p at 30 and 60fps.

Unlike previous Redmi Note iterations, the 11T Pro+ does not bring a micro SD card slot. In the same way, the POCO X4 GT will likely omit it.

While the X4 GT is very similar to the Poco F4, the X4 GT is expected to be priced around 400 Euros, or roughly under Rs 30,000.