Friday, June 17, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Poco X4 GT to be launched globally by end of June, here’s what we know so far

Poco is planning to launch the X4 GT by the end of June. The phone will be unveiled along with the Poco F4 5G. The X4 GT Appears to be the global variant of the Redmi 11T Pro.


FP StaffJun 17, 2022 14:45:55 IST

Poco India is all set to launch the Poco F4 5G smartphone by the end of June. The Poco F4 India launch will mark the device’s global debut. 

Poco X4 GT to be launched globally by end of June, here’s what we know so far

On the same day, along with the F4 5G, Poco will also launch the X4 GT at the global launch event, through a virtual event that will be held on the company's official social media channels. The X4 GT will be the company’s second X-series handset with the GT moniker.  

The new Poco X4 GT will be launched globally on June 23 at 8 pm GMT (5:30 pm IST) through an online event streamed live via the company's YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook channels. Poco will announce the Poco F4 5G alongside the Poco X4 GT. 

The former is also confirmed to arrive in the Indian market simultaneously. However, the price, India launch details, and specifications of the upcoming Poco X4 GT are not known at this moment.

The Poco X4 GT appears to be the global variant of the Redmi Note 11T Pro that was released in China in May with a starting price of CNY 1,799 or roughly Rs. 20,900. If it indeed is a rebadged Redmi 11T Pro, the Poco X4 GT and Redmi Note 11T Pro will have identical specifications, will have the same specifications, albeit with a few minor tweaks to make them compliant in India.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 650 nits peak brightness and supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. 

Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and a Mali G610 GPU. It comes paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro packs a 5,080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 16MP front shooter.

The Poco X4 GT is said to be launched either as the Redmi K50i or the Redmi 11T Pro in the Indian market. The Indian variant of the smartphone has already cleared BIS certification.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Poco

Poco Anniversary sale: Best deals on Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco C3 and more

Feb 04, 2021
Poco Anniversary sale: Best deals on Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco C3 and more
Xiaomi may soon discontinue its sub-brand Poco, Redmi to replace it, suggest analysts

Poco

Xiaomi may soon discontinue its sub-brand Poco, Redmi to replace it, suggest analysts

Jul 22, 2019
Poco might have revealed the name of its upcoming smartphone as Poco X2

Poco

Poco might have revealed the name of its upcoming smartphone as Poco X2

Jan 23, 2020
Poco Launcher Beta for Xiaomi devices leaked before official launch on 29 August

POCO launcher

Poco Launcher Beta for Xiaomi devices leaked before official launch on 29 August

Aug 23, 2018
Poco reportedly launching three phones this year; teases cryptic video

Poco

Poco reportedly launching three phones this year; teases cryptic video

Jan 21, 2020
Poco India extends smartphone warranties expiring in May/June 2021 by two months

Poco India

Poco India extends smartphone warranties expiring in May/June 2021 by two months

May 12, 2021

science

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022
Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Explainers

Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Jun 13, 2022
China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Solar Energy

China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Jun 08, 2022
Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

Battery Technology

Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

May 25, 2022