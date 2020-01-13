tech2 News Staff

Most of the last year we heard that the Poco brand is dead and that there will be no successor of the Poco F1 (review). However, in December, Poco global head Alvin Tse, tweeted saying, "You will hear more from Poco in 2020". Now, just a few days into 2020, Xiaomi has reportedly filed a trademark application for a device called Poco F2.

This was first spotted by a Twitter user (@_the_tech_guy). According to the documents shared by him in the tweet, Xiaomi has filed a trademark for a phone named Poco F2. The date of application is 1 December 2019.

#Xiaomi files trademark application for POCO F2 So the POCO series exists and POCO F2 is coming soon .....#xiaomi #pocoPhone #POCOF2 pic.twitter.com/3JDwplv9IJ — _the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) January 11, 2020

Notably, many users on Twitter suspect that this trademark application could be fake. We have also reached out to Xiaomi to find out if there is any truth in this leak.

Edit image because poco name font is different in all image Fake — Neo (@GmRupesh31) January 11, 2020

Don't know why, but it looks a little skeptical to me though — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) January 11, 2020

A lot of leaks regarding specifications of Poco F2 have made the rounds in the past year, but there hasn't been anything official. The future of the Poco brand was also in question recently, as it was expected that Xiaomi might discontinue the Poco brand and push Redmi to take over the price segment it catered to instead.

However, now that we see hope once again, whenever it arrives, it is likely to be placed in the mid-price segment, just as its predecessor was. In terms of processor, since Poco F1 was powered by Snapdragon 845, this rumoured phone could come with a Snapdragon 855+ or 865 chipset.

