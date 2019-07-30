Tuesday, July 30, 2019Back to
Poco F1's price is down by up to Rs 5,000 till 31 July as part of Poco Days Sale

Xiaomi is also offering a no-cost EMI option and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 2,000.


tech2 News StaffJul 30, 2019 12:08:07 IST

Poco F1, the lone soldier in the series, which may remain that way forever, is easily the most affordable smartphone to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. When we reviewed the Poco F1, we too found it to be the best value for money smartphone you can buy. And if you had been eyeing the phone, this is the best time to get your hands on it. As part of the Poco Days Sale, Xiaomi is offering a price cut on the device for a limited time.

The sale is being hosted on mi.com and most of these price cuts are also reflecting on Flipkart. These pricings will last only till 31 July. During the sale, the 128 GB and 256 GB variant of the smartphone will see a price drop. In addition to that, Xiaomi is offering a no-cost EMI option and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 2,000.

Poco F1s price is down by up to Rs 5,000 till 31 July as part of Poco Days Sale

The POCO F1. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Poco Days sale offer on Poco F1

During the Poco Days sale, the 128 GB variant of the Poco F1 will be available for Rs 18,999, which is down by Rs 2,000. The 256 GB variant, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 22,999 down from Rs 27,999.

The top-end Poco F1 Armoured Edition is selling at Rs 23,999 during the sale. Notably, though, there is no discount on the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB model, which is still priced at Rs 17,999.

Poco F1 specifications and features

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. That notch even houses an infrared face-unlock feature. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU.

For optics, it sports a dual camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

