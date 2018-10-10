Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
10 October, 2018

Pixel 3 gets "Call Screen" which lets the Google Assistant respond to spam calls

Call Screen lets the Google Assistant answer suspected calls and then transcribe the response.

While we are yet to dive deep into the just launched Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, one of the coolest smarts that both phones will come with is what Google likes to call (no pun intended), "Call Screen".

The new feature will let the Google Assistant answer a suspected spam call and then transcribe the caller's response in real time, letting users decide whether to answer the call, end it early, or block the number entirely and report it as spam. Triggering the feature is as simple as tapping on the "screen call" button while receiving a voice call.

Google Assistant on the Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2



After tapping the "call screen" button, the Google Assistant will alert the caller that you are “using a screening service from Google” and that you will get a copy of this conversation. While this does sound a little creepy, Google claims that the feature uses machine learning capabilities built into the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, with power consumption left to a minimum and call transcription improving over time.

If this does remind you of Duplex, that's it is somewhat relatable. For the uninitiated, back in May, Google revealed a demo of Duplex, a first look at a feature that they’ve been developing for the Google Assistant which uses advancements in artificial intelligence to let your phone take calls for you. It is important to note that Google still calls this an "experimental" feature and this too is coming to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Responses generated by the Google Assistant on the Pixel 3. Image: Google



From what Google mentioned at its hardware event, Google Duplex is launching next month in the US on a city-by-city basis, allowing users to make reservations through the Assistant. Instead of having to make a phone call to restaurants that don’t have an online reservation system, Google Assistant can make the call for users, after identifying itself as a bot.

We would have loved Duplex to debut in India as well but for the time being, we'll take "call screen". A feature which should be ideal in keeping telemarketers and credit card callers away.

