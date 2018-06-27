Google just teased its first look at a new feature that they’re developing for the Google Assistant which uses advancements in artificial intelligence to help you get things done over the phone.

They say that “whether you’re booking a table at your neighborhood sushi joint or trying to schedule a last-minute haircut before your big event, sometimes you just need to pick up the phone to get something done.”

In the video, we see woman requesting the Google Assistant to book a table for her at a restaurant. After offering an alternate time reservation option, it calls the restaurant and introduces itself as “the Google Assistant calling to make a reservation for a client.”

It further announces that the “automated call will be recorded.”

The executive editor of The Verge, Dieter Bohn, who tried to take a restaurant reservation from Google Duplex and said in his tweet that it worked really well.

I tried to take a restaurant reservation from Google Duplex. It worked really well, although I did manage to flummox it. It was weird how normal the whole conversation felt https://t.co/r8S2Vb4dfF pic.twitter.com/OmChsgTbNu — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) June 27, 2018

With the addition of very human-like pauses in speech, the Google Assistant sounds less robotic and more conversational. This is all thanks to the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and can be a welcoming option for people who have in the past disliked talking to robots.

Recently, Google announced that users won’t have to call out Google Assistant by name every time they want to issue a command. In a blog post by Google on 21 June, the company has announced that the users will now have an option to enable the feature in their preferences and then saying “Hey Google” and “OK Google” for follow-ups will be a thing of the past. It doesn’t matter if you have multiple requests.

It was promised at Google I/O conference this year that the Assistant Continued Conversation feature will be made available for US English speakers using Google Home Speaker, and the company has kept its promise.

It all started when people were impressed by the jaw-dropping Google Assistant demo at Google I/O 2018. The demo, however, brought a lot of questions to mind about the privacy, security and ethics.