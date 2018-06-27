Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 June, 2018 20:50 IST

Google demos Duplex in new Assistant ad showing how it can get things done

Google Assistant sound less robotic and more conversational making it more welcoming for people.

Google just teased its first look at a new feature that they’re developing for the Google Assistant which uses advancements in artificial intelligence to help you get things done over the phone.

They say that “whether you’re booking a table at your neighborhood sushi joint or trying to schedule a last-minute haircut before your big event, sometimes you just need to pick up the phone to get something done.”

The Google Assistant can help you get things done over the phone. Image: Google's YouTube channel

The Google Assistant can help you get things done over the phone. Image: Google's YouTube channel

In the video, we see woman requesting the Google Assistant to book a table for her at a restaurant. After offering an alternate time reservation option, it calls the restaurant and introduces itself as “the Google Assistant calling to make a reservation for a client.”

It further announces that the “automated call will be recorded.”

The executive editor of The Verge, Dieter Bohn, who tried to take a restaurant reservation from Google Duplex and said in his tweet that it worked really well.

With the addition of very human-like pauses in speech, the Google Assistant sounds less robotic and more conversational. This is all thanks to the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and can be a welcoming option for people who have in the past disliked talking to robots.

Recently, Google announced that users won’t have to call out Google Assistant by name every time they want to issue a command. In a blog post by Google on 21 June, the company has announced that the users will now have an option to enable the feature in their preferences and then saying “Hey Google” and “OK Google” for follow-ups will be a thing of the past. It doesn’t matter if you have multiple requests.

It was promised at Google I/O conference this year that the Assistant Continued Conversation feature will be made available for US English speakers using Google Home Speaker, and the company has kept its promise.

It all started when people were impressed by the jaw-dropping Google Assistant demo at Google I/O 2018. The demo, however, brought a lot of questions to mind about the privacy, security and ethics.

tags


latest videos

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

also see

NewsTracker

Google Translate updated with improved AI-based offline translation that you can download

Jun 13, 2018

OK Google

Google Assistant gets conversational: 'Hey' and 'OK' not needed for follow ups

Jun 22, 2018

Medical Brain

Google's Medical Brain team uses AI to predict patient's health and even death risk

Jun 19, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft launches an AI-powered 'visual search' feature on Bing, similar to Google Lens

Jun 24, 2018

Prosthetic

This smart prosthetic ankle is as close as it gets to the real thing

Jun 27, 2018

newstracker

Football World Cup starts tomorrow: Here's how you can use Siri and Google Assistant to stay updated using voice commands

Jun 13, 2018

science

Monsoon

Indian monsoon: The challenges of accurately predicting the deadly thundershowers

Jun 27, 2018

Space Travel

How the private sector in US is pushing the boundaries of space travel

Jun 27, 2018

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

Conservation

World's second largest barrier reef bounces back from environmental threats

Jun 27, 2018