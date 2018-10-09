Tuesday, October 09, 2018 Back to
09 October, 2018

Google Pixel 3, XL to be available from 1 November at a starting price of Rs 71,000

Google is offering two storage variants for both the devices with 4 GB RAM and 64/128 GB variants.

After more than a million leaks the new Pixels have finally arrived. Google launched the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL at the MadeByGoogle event in New York today.

Let’s take a look at what the devices have to offer.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL specifications

The Pixel 3 packs in a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a 19:9 aspect ratio with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels.

The Pixel 3 XL packs in a 6.3-inch P-OLED display panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 19:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2280 pixels.

Both the devices are equipped with an ‘Always-on display.’

The Pixel 3 XL features a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display. Image: Tech2

The Pixel 3 XL features a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display. Image: Tech2

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are both powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. They will come with an Aluminium unibody design and glass back with IP 67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Google is offering two storage variants for both the devices, one with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and the other with 4 GB Ram and 128 GB internal storage. There is no added slot for expandable storage.

The previous generation Pixels were famous for their camera and picture quality. This year, the Pixels are packed with a single 12.2 MP wide camera unit at the back with a f/1.8 aperture.

You can shoot video at 2160p at 30 and 60 fps; 1080p at 30, 60 and 240 fps and 720p at 480 fps.

Google has maintained its single camera setup despite the multi-cam fever in the smartphone industry. Maybe Google wants to make a statement that more cameras don't necessarily translate to better picture quality.

Coming to the front camera, it features a dual camera setup with one 8 MP wide camera sensor with f/2.3 aperture and another normal 8 MP sensor to aid with depth sensing. You can shoot front camera videos at 1080p and 30 fps.

The devices do not have a 3.5-mm headphone jack. However, you do get a 3.5-mm headphone jack to Type-C adapter that ships with the devices. Something, that Apple did not do this year.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature a fingerprint sensor mounted at the rear, support Dual-Band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.0 with LE, NFC, GPS, and USB 3.1 Type-C port with a reversible connector for connectivity.

The device will obviously be running on the latest Android 9.0 Pie OS. Powering all of this is a 3,430 mAh battery.

The Pixel 3 will come in three colours – Clearly White, Just Black, and Not Pink (though it is pink, but whatever).

The Pixel 3 will be starting for Rs 71,000 and the Pixel 3 XL will be starting from Rs 83,000. The phones will be available for pre-order starting from 11 October onwards on Flipkart Airtel’s online store, and at offline partners including Reliance Digital, Croma and other leading stores across India. The sales will begin from 1 November.

As part of the pre-order offers, consumers will be able to own a Pixel 3 at a no-cost EMI starting at Rs 3,944 per month. The Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB) will continue to be sold at ₹45,499

 

 

