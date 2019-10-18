Friday, October 18, 2019Back to
Panasonic unveils three Sanyo Kaizen Android TVs in India, pricing starts at Rs 29,999

The newly launched Panasonic Android 4K TVs will be available for purchase on Amazon on 20 October.


tech2 News StaffOct 18, 2019 12:19:46 IST

Several well-known brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, TCL and others have dominated the smart TV segment from the past few years. Recently new brands like OnePlus and Motorola have also dabbled into the waters. To keep up with the competitive market, Panasonic has today unveiled three smart Android 4K TVs. These products are launched under Panasonic's online-only brand called Sanyo.

The pricing of these smart TVs starts from Rs 29,999.

Sanyo Kaizen 4K Android TV series pricing, availability

The newly launched Sanyo Kaizen 4K TV lineup includes three TVs. The XT-49A082U model that features a 49-inch display is priced at Rs 29,999. The XT-55A082U model with a 55-inch panel is priced at Rs 34,999 and the last one with model XT-65A082U and the 65-inch display will cost you Rs 55,999.

Panasonic unveils three Sanyo Kaizen Android TVs in India, pricing starts at Rs 29,999

The three smart TVs come with a dedicated Google voice search button.

The three smart TVs will be available for purchase starting 20 October on Amazon.

Sanyo Kaizen 4K Android TV series specifications

The three newly launched smart 4K TVs feature bezel-less IPS LED panel on the front and support Dolby Video, Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. The Android-powered TVs come with a built-in Chromecast. They run on Android TV 9.0 software.

They come with a dedicated Google voice-search button so that you can search for content by simply giving voice commands. There is a Netflix button as well. You will also find a Play Store in it to download the desired apps.

The TVs come with apps like Hotstar, ZEE5 and more so that the users can have access to a wider range of content.

