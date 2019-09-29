tech2 News Staff

At an event on 27 September, the OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T were announced in India. The TV, dubbed as the Q1 series, is priced at a starting price of Rs 69,900, and is now available for purchase on Amazon India.

The units that are being currently sold are all manufactured in China and then imported to the country. However, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says that the TV will be imported to India only till year-end, as the company plans to start manufacturing the OnePlus TV in India by the end of this year, according to a report by 91Mobiles.

OnePlus TV: Specifications and features

The OnePlus TV has been announced in two models: OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The only difference between the two models is that the Pro has a sliding soundbar with 8 speakers, while the standard model has only 4 speakers sans the soundbar. The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro will cost you Rs 99,900.

In terms of display, the OnePlus TV features a 55-inch QLED panel with a 120 percent NTSC colour gamut. The OnePlus TV features Dolby Vision and Atmos along with 50 W output on both the devices. As far as design is considered, the OnePlus TV features very small bezels on all four sides and comes with a circular stand that you could mount it on a wall in your house.

Software-wise, the OnePlus TV comes with Android TV 9.0 along with OnePlus Connect, Oxygen Play and a game mode. Processing on the OnePlus TV is powered by a MediaTek MT5670 chipset running a Mali G51 GPU and 3 GB of RAM. There is also a customised Gamma Color Magic processor which the company says will bring "best-in-class image quality on our customised QLED TV panel with widest colour gamut".

The OnePlus TV remote looks quite slim and is made out of aluminium with a surprising addition of a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. There’s a directional rocker at the top for navigating through the user interface and a button labelled with the OnePlus logo, a Google Assistant button and an options button on the left and a back and home button on the right. There’s also a blank button which would be customisable. Apart from that, you can also control your OnePlus TV via your phone through the dedicated OnePlus Connect app. OnePlus has partnered with Eros Now, Zee TV, Amazon Prime and more to provide OTT services on the OnePlus TV. Netflix will come in some time.