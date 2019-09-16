Monday, September 16, 2019Back to
Moto E6s launched in India at Rs 7,999, Motorola TV priced starting Rs 13,999

Moto E6s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and houses a 3,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2019 13:27:22 IST

Motorola has launched Moto E6s in India today. The smartphone is essentially the India-customised version of the recently launched Moto E6 Plus. The Moto E6s' highlight is 4 GB RAM and the Android One UI in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment.

Moto E6s pricing, availability, launch offers

The newly launched smartphone comes in one storage variant — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and it is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. It is currently available in a silver colour variant and a red colour variant that will be launched next month.

It will be available for purchase on Flipkart exclusively starting 23 September.

Motorola India has also announced launch offers with Reliance Jio, wherein users can get a cashback of up to Rs 2,200.

Moto E6s specifications

Moto E6s sports a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and 720 x 1560 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and offers one storage variant of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. It runs on Android 9 Pie and houses a 3,000 mAh battery.

On the camera front, Moto E6s features a dual rear camera that uses a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.

For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Motorola TV price and specifications

As expected, Motorola has also launched its first series of smart TVs today. Motorola announced six variants of TVs, which start at a price of Rs 13,999 and go up to Rs 64,999.

Following are the variants:

32-inch - Rs 13,999

43-inch FHD - Rs 24,999

43-inch UHD - Rs 29,999

50-inch UHD - Rs 33,999

55-inch UHD - Rs 39,999

65-inch UHD - Rs 64,999

The Motorola TVs are powered by Mali 450 GPU, 2.25 GB of RAM and 16 GB internal memory. For audio experience, the TVs will feature a 30 W front-firing speaker which has DTS Tru Sound support along with Dolby Audio. The TV will also come with separate remote control for gaming.

Additionally, the smart TVs will come with HDR 10, auto-tuneX display technology, and have 1.07 billion colours.

The Motorola TVs will be available starting 29 September on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.

