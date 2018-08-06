Monday, August 06, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 06 August, 2018 16:12 IST

Oppo to be the first mobile manufacturer to feature Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Corning unveiled Gorilla Glass 6 in July which is the company's most durable cover glass to date.

Global tech company Corning Incorporated on 6 August announced that Oppo will be the first mobile device manufacturer to adopt its latest cover glass technology Gorilla Glass 6.

Oppo's new flagship smartphone utilising Gorilla Glass 6 is slated to release in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.

In lab tests, Gorilla Glass 6 survived 15 drops from one metre onto rough surfaces whereas competitive glass compositions, such as soda lime and aluminosilicate, did not survive the first drop.

Representational image.

"We are excited to have Oppo adopt Gorilla Glass 6," John Bayne, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass, said in a statement.

Unveiled in July, Gorilla Glass 6 is the company's most durable cover glass to date.

"Oppo's new flagship model will provide consumers, who depend on their smartphone for every interaction in their digital lives, increased protection against multiple drops," Bayne added.

Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than six billion devices by more than 45 major brands.

With its optical clarity, touch sensitivity, scratch resistance, efficient wireless charging and enhanced durability, Gorilla Glass 6 is set to enable new design trends.

