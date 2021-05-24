tech2 News Staff

Oppo has announced that the Android 11-based ColorOS 11 is now rolling out for several smartphones including Oppo Find X2, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo Reno4 Pro, Oppo Reno3 Pro, Oppo Reno10x Zoom, Oppo Reno2 F, Oppo Reno2 Z, Oppo Reno2, Oppo A52, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro Marvels Avengers Limited Edition, Oppo A9, and Oppo F15. The new OS will release on Oppo A5 2020 and Oppo A9 2020 starting 26 May.

Notably, the 3 GB RAM variants will not support the new ColorOS 11 update due to "low RAM storage". The ColorOS 11 update comes with customisable UI, and features like three-finger translate, FlexDrop, Private System and more.

For the uninitiated, Oppo has also announced that the latest ColorOS 12, based on Android 12 is now available on Oppo Find X3 Pro. The new upgrade comes with features like updated lock screen design, privacy control features, new widgets, colour shades and more.

As recently announce, the repair warranty of Oppo products has been extended to 30 June 2021. This is applicable for devices whose warranty expires during the ongoing lockdown period. This offer is applicable for smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones.