Oppo extends warranty of its products till 30 June due to COVID-19 lockdown

This scheme is applicable for smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones.


tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2021 14:43:03 IST

Oppo has extended warranty on its products due to the current COVID-19 lockdown in different parts of the country. According to Oppo, the repair warranty of its products has been extended to 30 June 2021. This is applicable for devices whose warranty expires during the ongoing lockdown period. This scheme is applicable for smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones. Notably, Xiaomi, Vivo and Poco have also come up with their own ways of extending warranties on products to encourage users to follow the lockdown.

oppo-5-pro-5g

Oppo has also announced a new WhatsApp number (+91-9871502777) where users can check the status of operations in real-time. Oppo service centers will remain closed due to lockdown in different parts of the country.

Xiaomi has announced that it will extend warranty for its devices due to the present situation. The warranty of devices expiring in May and June has now been extended by 2 months.

Poco India has announced that it is extending the warranty of its smartphones by two months. This only applies to smartphones that will be out of warranty in May or June. Similarly, Vivo has also extended warranties on all its handsets by 30 days. According to Vivo, "if the expiry date of product warranty period, replacement period or other offers fall under lockdown period of your state", a 30 days extension period will be given to you that will be calculated from the time service centers start operating again.

