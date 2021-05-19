Wednesday, May 19, 2021Back to
Android 12 public beta now available: New features, compatible devices, how to install, more

The public beta of Android 12 is now available for download for Google Pixel 3 and older smartphones.


tech2 News StaffMay 19, 2021 15:41:52 IST

On day 1 of Google I/O 2021, Google announced the first public beta version of the latest iteration of Android OS – Android 12. Android 12 showcase revealed new features like updated lock screen design, privacy control features, new widgets, colour shades and more. Pixel users (Pixel 3 and up) now have access to the Android 12 beta public and they can enroll their device on the Android beta site. Android 12 public beta will soon be available for devices from OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE, as per Google blog post.

Android 12 beta is now available on Pixel phones (Pixel 3 and up).

Android 12 beta: How to install

The public beta of Android 12 is now available for download for Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, and the Pixel 5. Notably, before you download it, you need to enroll your device on the Android 12 beta website.

Once you have enrolled your device, all you need to do is follow this simple path: Settings > System > Advanced > System Update > Check for update. It will take some time to get the update, so you need to wait it out.

Android 12 beta: How to opt-out of the beta update

To opt-out, you need to visit the Android beta website and select the "opt-out" option present at the bottom of your device name. Now, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update > Check for update. Install the update and that is it. Do remember that you need to take backup of data as the new update will factory reset your phone.

Android 12 beta: Compatible devices

Android 12 beta update is now available for Pixel users (Pixel 3 and up). Other than Pixel, many other Android devices also have access to this update. These devices include Asus ZenFone 8, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro, TCL 20 Pro 5G, Tecno Camon 17, iQoo 7 Legend, Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Realme GT, and the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G.

Android 12 'Material You' design change

Google says the Android 12 design is based on a 'Material You' ideology that will let users customise the UI as per their preferences. The new UI will come with a new 'Colour extraction' feature that creates a custom palette based on the wallpaper chosen. It further applies that colour to the notification shade, lock screen, volume controls, new widgets and more.

5._Andriod_12_Fluid_Motion

You get a new lock screen that supports dynamic lighting. The clock on the lock screen also grows larger when there are no notifications. The 'quick settings' of the notification bar now also includes Google Pay and Home controls.

Additionally, you can now summon Google Assistant by long-pressing the power button.

1._Android_12_Privacy_Dashboard

A new 'Privacy dashboard' will show what type of user data was accessed by which app and when. A new indicator has been added to let users know when an app is using their camera or microphone.

