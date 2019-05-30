tech2 News Staff

While Oppo unveiled its Reno smartphone in India on 29 May, it seems to have quietly announced a new device in the Reno lineup called as the Oppo Reno Z in China. The device is being priced at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 25,000) and will be available for sale starting from 6 June.

Coming to the specs of the device, the Oppo Reno Z will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. The device does not have the trademark Sharkfin pop-up camera but instead opts for a drop-notch display which houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

Inside the phone comes with an Helio P90 chipset paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. In terms of software, we see that the device will run on Android 9.0 Pie, based on Oppo's proprietary ColorOS skin.

The optics of the phone include a 48 MP Sony IMX586 main sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor and lacks the 10X Hybrid zoom introduced in the Reno variant. The setup is powered by 4035mAh battery with OPPO’s 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. The Reno Z also has NFC capabilities and Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound quality.

Colour options of the phone include Night Black, Star Purple, Bead White and Coral Orange. There is no word on whether the device will make it to the Indian markets.

