tech2 News Staff

The Oppo Reno is expected to launch in India tomorrow, but back in its home country and Europe, Oppo's continuing to further expand its Reno series with the Reno Z being the company's latest announcement.

Earlier this year, Oppo launched the Reno, Reno 10x Zoom edition, and the Reno 5G, which makes the Reno Z, the fourth smartphone in the Reno series.

As per a report by GizmoChina, unlike all the other variant of the Reno we've seen so far, the Reno Z is more of a budget version of the phone and comes with a notched display on the front. The phone will be available in Ocean Green and Jet Black colour options, retailing for a price of EUR 150 (approximately Rs 11,673).

Oppo Reno Z: Feature and key specifications

On the design front, the Reno Z features a gradient color body with curved edges. The long vertical strip on the rear includes the logo, tagline and an LED flash.

Since there is no camera bump, the protruding O-Dot ceramic point will protect the lens when placed flat on any surface. Talking about hardware specifics, the Oppo Reno Z sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Also, there is no MicroSD card slot for further expanding the storage on this device.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box with ColorOS 6.0 skin laid on the top. In the camera department, the Reno Z gets a dual camera setup on the back featuring a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front holds the 32 MP selfie camera.

It is backed by a 3,950 mAh non-removable battery and supports Oppo's 20 W VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. As seen on the other Reno smartphones, the Reno Z also comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

From what is know so far, the phone will go on sale starting next month in Europe. As of now, there is no news about the availability of the device in other markets.

