Oppo has previously experimented with several camera designs, whether it was a pop selfie camera design with Oppo K3 or shark fin camera design with Oppo Reno or the bezel-less display with the Oppo Find X when every other phone around had to include a notch on it.

Now the Chinese smartphone maker has come up with a new concept to house the selfie camera.

Oppo has recently released a teaser video demonstrating its latest in-display selfie camera technology.

Several attempts have been made to give a better edge-to-edge display in a smartphone and making the selfie camera not ruin it. We have seen implementations such as the wide notch, water drop notch, v-shaped notch and so on. Oppo now wants to ensure that the camera is under the display itself, much like in-display fingerprint scanners. This could be the next innovation for smartphone manufacturers. Here's how Oppo's in-display fingerprint camera works.

For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed. You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY — OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019

The video shows ann all-scree front camera, hidden underneath the display. This will obviously give an uninterrupted edge-to-edge display to the users making the device more appealing. But there are still a lot of problems that need to be tackled before the company actually releases such smartphones in the market. This is just a prototype, for now.

According to a report by Engadget, Oppo VP Brian Shen posted the video on Weibo. The post read, "At this stage, it’s difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras, there’s bound to be some loss in optical quality,” wrote Shen. “But, no new technology jumps to perfection right away.”

Hiding the selfie camera underneath the display sounds interesting but there is still no official information about when can we expect these phones to come to the market.

