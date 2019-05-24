Friday, May 24, 2019Back to
Oppo K3 with pop up front camera launched in China, pricing starts at CNY 1,599

Oppo K3 runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie and is fueled by Snapdragon 710 SoC.

tech2 News StaffMay 24, 2019 16:09:00 IST

Just before the India launch of Oppo Reno scheduled on 28 May, the Chinese smartphone maker has already launched its Oppo K3 in China on 23 May. The smartphone's price starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 16,100). With Oppo K3, the company has introduced a pop-up front camera at a pocket-friendly price.

Oppo K3 specifications

Moving on to the specifications of the device, Oppo K3 comes with a 6.5 inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo K3 with pop up front camera launched in China, pricing starts at CNY 1,599

Image: Oppo

On the camera front, the device houses a pop-up selfie camera of 16 MP sensor. As claimed by the company, the camera module has five years of life and it opens up in 0.74 seconds. On the rear, the dual setup camera consists of a 16 MP primary sensor coupled with 2 MP secondary depth sensor.

Oppo K3 runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It is fueled by Snapdragon 710 SoC and provides 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options. As for the internal storage, there are three variants – 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. The device is equipped with 3,765 mAh battery capacity that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The smartphone will be available in two colour variants – Nebula Purple, Morning White, and Secret Black.

Oppo K3 Price

As for the price, Oppo K3 is priced at 1599 Yuan (Rs 16,105 approximately) for the 6 GB+ 64 GB storage variant, 1899 Yuan (about Rs 19,000) for the 8 GB +128 GB for storage variant and the top-end 8GB RAM with 256GB storage will cost at 2299 Yuan (Rs 23,160 approximately).

