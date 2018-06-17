Oppo's new Find X smartphone has been in the talks for sometime now. The phone has an official release date of 19 June in Paris and there has been a number of leaks about the device's design and specifications. Now new information about the Oppo Find X points out that the phone will have a screen-to-body ratio above 90 percent. The source? Oppo themselves.

The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed the news on its official Weibo account with a photo of the Find X above which was written 9_._% screen-to-body ratio.

The phone appears to be very much like the Vivo Nex smartphone released in China last week. While Vivo Nex had a jaw-dropping screen-to-body ratio of 91.24% and if reports are to believed then it would seem that Oppo is looking to top that with the Find X.

Apart from a very high screen-to-body ratio, the Oppo Find X, in the photos, looks to have a notch-free display and a very small bezel at the bottom of the phone. One wonders where the front-facing camera of the device will be.

Could the Find X pull of a Vivo Nex and use a pop-out front facing camera? Or is the tine bottom bezel in the phone housing the camera as well? The latter possibility seems to be unlikely and this means we could have a second device with a mechanical pop-out front facing camera. We shall get confirmation on 19 June when the phone officially launches.

Earlier there was another leak which revealed that the phone will have Android 9.0. This information is, however, in contradiction with specifications sheet leak from 14 June, according to which the phone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo overlayed with Oppo's custom Color OS 5.1. This seems more realistic.

The phone will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2340 x 1080. The dimensions of the device are to be 156.7 x 74.2 x 9.6 mm. Running the device is a Snapdragon 845, which is apparently backed by 8 GB of RAM and at least 128 GB of storage