Oppo’s long-lost Find lineup has resurfaced on its official Weibo account. The first Find lineup was launched in 2014. It was called Oppo Find 7. Subsequently, rumours emerged that a Find 9 and Find 11 might be in the offing but the lineup disappeared for four years until now.

The announcement about its arrival was made on Weibo, where there is a poster with 'X' written on it. The new phone will most likely be called Oppo Find X. Although, there is no information about its launch date yet, it has been declared as the ‘Future Flagship’ of Oppo, as per the caption on Weibo's post.

The Find X poster goes with the tagline “Hi, waited for a long time.”

As per Gizmochina, there have been speculations about its features and includes a moniker of Oppo Find X. The picture shows the smartphone with an edge-to-edge display and extremely narrow bezels—one can almost miss it.

According to the leaked images, the phone does not have a fingerprint sensor at the back nor does it have one in front. It is not known if they are choosing an under the display fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone or opting for facial recognition. Everything is in the realm of speculation at the moment. But we shan't have to wait long now that the official teaser is out.

Recently, Oppo had launched its sub-brand RealMe 1 which is a range of budget smartphones.