Thursday, November 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 08 November, 2018 15:02 IST

Oppo RX17 Pro, RX17 Neo launched with waterdrop display, 128 GB storage in Europe

The Oppo RX17 Pro is the premium offering while the RX17 Neo is priced in the mid-range.

Oppo has launched the rebranded versions of its R17 Pro and R17 Neo smartphones that were earlier announced in China, for the European markets. The Oppo R17 Pro gets rebranded as the Oppo RX17 Pro and is a premium variant of the R17 series, while the  R17 Neo gets branded as the RX17 Neo, which is a mid-range device.

Oppo RX17 Pro

The RX17 Pro is priced at 599 Euros for the base 6 GB RAM + 128 GB model, while the RX17 Neo is priced at 349 Euros for the base 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model.

Oppo RX17 Pro. Image: Oppo

Oppo RX17 Pro. Image: Oppo

The smartphones feature a metal and glass construction and showcase the distinct waterdrop-like notch that has been the identity of the flagship Oppo and Realme smartphones lately. The RX17 Pro will be available in Emerald Green, Radiant Mist while the Neo has been launched in Mocha Red and Astral Blue.

The RX17 Pro features a massive 6.4-inch FHD+ display featuring an aspect ratio of 19:9 and protected by a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6. Inside the device sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Oppo RX17 Pro. Image: Oppo

Oppo RX17 Pro. Image: Oppo

The highlight of the RX17 Pro is the camera because it has three of them! There’s a 12 MP camera with an f/1.5-2.4 variable aperture (similar to the Galaxy S9) and OIS. The second camera at the back is 20 MP unit with an f/1.6 aperture and the third, a Time of Flight (TOF) 3D sensing camera that is basically in place to gather depth data, which also then allows users to add fancy effects. Being an Oppo device, selfies are important, which is why there is a 25 MP f/2.0 aperture camera at the front.

You get the usual connectivity options including dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, NFC and a Type-C port. The fingerprint reader sits in the display.

The device runs Oppo’s ColorOS 5.2 with Android 8.1 Oreo as the base software and is powered by a 3,700 mAh unit which the company claims can be charged from 0-40 percent in just 10 minutes thanks to SuperVOOC Flash Charge support.

Oppo RX17 Pro. Image: Oppo

Oppo RX17 Pro. Image: Oppo

Oppo RX17 Neo

The RX17 Neo is the less premium and more mid-range smartphone that features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display. The device looks similar to the Oppo F9 Pro launched in India comes with a plastic and glass construction.

Inside, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. At back sits a dual camera setup with a 16 MP f/1.7 aperture unit and a second 2 MP f/2.4 aperture unit. On the front, sits a 25 MP camera, since selfies are important.

Connectivity options are similar to the RX17 Pro, save for the omission of NFC and Type-C USB port (uses micro USB instead). The device is powered by a 3,600 mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Oppo’s ColorOS 5.2 to keep things refreshed.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

also see

MWC 2016: Oppo announces Super VOOC fast charging and SmartSensor Image Stabilisation

Feb 25, 2016

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro to soon launch in India with a 'unique Waterdrop screen' and a notch

Aug 04, 2018

science

Trojan asteroids

NASA's Ralph to explore Jupiter's Trojan asteroids in 2021 aboard spacecraft Lucy

Nov 08, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker survives Sun's extreme heat after making its first close approach

Nov 08, 2018

Wildlife

Migratory birds begin their arrival early in Kashmir this year for winter migration

Nov 08, 2018

Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars is finally mobile again after September slowdown

Nov 08, 2018