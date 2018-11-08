Oppo has launched the rebranded versions of its R17 Pro and R17 Neo smartphones that were earlier announced in China, for the European markets. The Oppo R17 Pro gets rebranded as the Oppo RX17 Pro and is a premium variant of the R17 series, while the R17 Neo gets branded as the RX17 Neo, which is a mid-range device.

Oppo RX17 Pro

The RX17 Pro is priced at 599 Euros for the base 6 GB RAM + 128 GB model, while the RX17 Neo is priced at 349 Euros for the base 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model.

The smartphones feature a metal and glass construction and showcase the distinct waterdrop-like notch that has been the identity of the flagship Oppo and Realme smartphones lately. The RX17 Pro will be available in Emerald Green, Radiant Mist while the Neo has been launched in Mocha Red and Astral Blue.

The RX17 Pro features a massive 6.4-inch FHD+ display featuring an aspect ratio of 19:9 and protected by a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6. Inside the device sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The highlight of the RX17 Pro is the camera because it has three of them! There’s a 12 MP camera with an f/1.5-2.4 variable aperture (similar to the Galaxy S9) and OIS. The second camera at the back is 20 MP unit with an f/1.6 aperture and the third, a Time of Flight (TOF) 3D sensing camera that is basically in place to gather depth data, which also then allows users to add fancy effects. Being an Oppo device, selfies are important, which is why there is a 25 MP f/2.0 aperture camera at the front.

You get the usual connectivity options including dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, NFC and a Type-C port. The fingerprint reader sits in the display.

The device runs Oppo’s ColorOS 5.2 with Android 8.1 Oreo as the base software and is powered by a 3,700 mAh unit which the company claims can be charged from 0-40 percent in just 10 minutes thanks to SuperVOOC Flash Charge support.

Oppo RX17 Neo

The RX17 Neo is the less premium and more mid-range smartphone that features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display. The device looks similar to the Oppo F9 Pro launched in India comes with a plastic and glass construction.

Inside, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. At back sits a dual camera setup with a 16 MP f/1.7 aperture unit and a second 2 MP f/2.4 aperture unit. On the front, sits a 25 MP camera, since selfies are important.

Connectivity options are similar to the RX17 Pro, save for the omission of NFC and Type-C USB port (uses micro USB instead). The device is powered by a 3,600 mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Oppo’s ColorOS 5.2 to keep things refreshed.