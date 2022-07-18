FP Staff

The launch event of Oppo’s upcoming Reno8 Series is set to take place today, i.e. the 18th of July. Oppo has successfully built up a buzz and excitement around the launch and its upcoming devices.

The smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch two new devices under the Reno8 Series, the Oppo Reno8 and the Oppo Reno8 Pro. The Reno8 series had already been introduced in China earlier this year in May. For India, most of the specifications will remain the same, but there will be some major tweaks which have had people and tech enthusiasts all excited.

We take a look at the launch timing, potential pricing and probable specs of the two devices that Oppo will be launching.

Oppo Reno8 Series: Launch date, time and where to watch.

The India launch event of the OPPO Reno8 Series is today, that is July 18 and will start at 6:00 PM. Interested users can watch the live stream of the event on Oppo India’s YouTube page, or they can get live updates from the event on Oppo India’s social media channels.

Oppo Reno8 Series: Expected price in India

A recent leak from a reliable tipster has suggested that the basic 8GB + 128GB variant of the Reno8 5G will start at Rs 29,990. Next up, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Reno8 5G is expected to come for Rs 31,990. Then, there’s also a 12GB + 256GB variant that will be priced at Rs 33,990.

The Reno8 Pro 5G will be launched only in one variant that will be configured in 12GB + 256GB. This variant will be priced at Rs 44,990.

Oppo Reno8 Series: Expected specifications and features

The Oppo Reno8 in China comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The Indian device is also likely to get the same screen.

The Indian version of the phone will also be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The device will get up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

As for the cameras, the Reno8 will get a triple camera setup, with the primary sensor being a 50MP unit. We might also get a 2MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For the front-facing camera, we get a 32MP fixed focus camera.

As for the battery, we get a 4,500mAh Li-Po battery, with support for Oppo’s VOOC charging technology, which basically is their 80W fast charging. Oppo claims that the device can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in about 28 minutes.

The Oppo Reno8 Pro, on the other hand, will come with a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED HDR10+ certified display. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The Indian version of the Reno8 Pro will get a Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. It will also support MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology that offers optimisations in the form of the latest AI-VRS graphics enhancement. It will also have 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

The Reno8 Pro is also equipped with an ultra-conductive cooling system that adopts ultra-conductive graphite, a new material that is said to improve cooling performance by 45 per cent over traditional graphite.

As for the cameras, the Reno8 Pro will get a triple camera setup, with the primary sensor being a 50MP unit. We also get an 8MP sensor with an ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. For the front-facing camera, we get a 32MP fixed focus camera.

It will get the same 4,500mAh Li-Po battery and the same battery management and fast charging system. Oppo claims that Reno8 Pro can get charged from zero to 100 per cent in 31 minutes.