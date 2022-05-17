Tuesday, May 17, 2022Back to
Oppo Reno8 series set for launch in May, images and specs leaked

Oppo will be launching their Reno8 Series on May 23 in China, and in all likelihood, in India as well. We take a look at what the Reno8, the Reno8 Pro, and the Reno8 Pro+ has to offer to its customers.


Mehul DasMay 17, 2022 16:40:40 IST

Oppo is all set to launch its upcoming Reno8 Series on May 23. The phone has already been listed on Oppo’s Chinese website, revealing 3 Models, the Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+. In all likelihood, the phones will be launched on the same day in India as well.

Although the specifications of the device haven’t been revealed by the smartphone manufacturers, they have been leaked by a reputable leakster.

The Oppo Reno8 will feature a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display, that will support a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the Reno8 Pro will feature a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. 

For the Reno8, users will be getting a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. Users will also get either 6 or 8 GB RAM & 128 or 256 GB storage, depending on the kind of variants Reno launches.

The Reno8 Pro, on the other hand, will be getting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and a MariSillicon X NPU. The RAM & storage options for the Oppo Reno8 Pro are the same as that of the Reno8. The Oppo Reno8 Pro+ is said to be getting a Dimensity 8100 Max under the hood.

For the cameras, both, the Reno8 and the Reno8 Pro will be getting a 50MP main sensor from Sony. Rumour has it that it is the IMX766 unit. Supporting the main shooter will be an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. 

For the front facing selfie camera, the Reno8 series will be getting a 32MP unit which is the IMX709 sensor. The front camera will be placed behind a punch-hole cutout in the screen, which is also going to get symmetrical top and bottom bezels.

The new Oppo Reno8 series will be running on the Android 12-based ColourOS of the box and should be getting an Android 13 update, in a few months after its release.

Powering the devices will be a 4500mAh battery with support from 80W superfast charging. The Reno8 Pro is also set to get an X-axis motor and NFC capabilities.

 

