tech2 News Staff

OnePlus and Oppo have announced that they will soon merge their respective operating systems to form a unified OS. OnePlus Co-Founder and CEO and Oppo CPO Pete Lau has revealed a few key details of the unified platform that will roll out next year. As per a blog post, the upcoming 2022 flagship smartphone series will run on the new OS.

The new OS that he calls "OnePlus 2.0" will be customisable for all OnePlus devices so that its status of clean and lightweight software is maintained. It will also continue to support unlock bootloaders.

As per a statement by Lau, "By combining our software resources to focus on one unified and upgraded operating system for both OnePlus and Oppo devices globally, we will combine the strengths from both into one even more powerful OS: the fast and smooth, burdenless experience of OxygenOS, and the stability and rich features of ColorOS. "

What's next for OnePlus? @PeteLau talks about his vision for the future. — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 20, 2021

OnePlus will continue to focus on improving its camera performance by developing better colour science with Hasselblad. It will also develop new sensors, lenses and other technologies. The company has also announced that its affordable products ranges will become more localised while it will continue to offer premium and ultra-premium flagship smartphones globally.

In addition to this, the company has also cancelled OnePlus 9T this year. However, rumours hint that instead of the OnePlus 9T, the company might launch OnePlus 9RT next month.