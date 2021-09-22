Wednesday, September 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus' OxygenOS and Oppo's ColorOS to merge to form a unified OS in 2022

OnePlus has cancelled OnePlus 9T this year. However, rumours hint that instead of the OnePlus 9T, the company might launch OnePlus 9RT next month.


tech2 News StaffSep 22, 2021 12:32:54 IST

OnePlus and Oppo have announced that they will soon merge their respective operating systems to form a unified OS. OnePlus Co-Founder and CEO and Oppo CPO Pete Lau has revealed a few key details of the unified platform that will roll out next year. As per a blog post, the upcoming 2022 flagship smartphone series will run on the new OS.

OnePlus 2.0

The new OS that he calls "OnePlus 2.0" will be customisable for all OnePlus devices so that its status of clean and lightweight software is maintained. It will also continue to support unlock bootloaders.

As per a statement by Lau, "By combining our software resources to focus on one unified and upgraded operating system for both OnePlus and Oppo devices globally, we will combine the strengths from both into one even more powerful OS: the fast and smooth, burdenless experience of OxygenOS, and the stability and rich features of ColorOS. "

OnePlus will continue to focus on improving its camera performance by developing better colour science with Hasselblad. It will also develop new sensors, lenses and other technologies. The company has also announced that its affordable products ranges will become more localised while it will continue to offer premium and ultra-premium flagship smartphones globally.

In addition to this, the company has also cancelled OnePlus 9T this year. However, rumours hint that instead of the OnePlus 9T, the company might launch OnePlus 9RT next month.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus

OnePlus cancels OnePlus 9T this year; expected to launch OnePlus 9RT in October

Sep 21, 2021
OnePlus cancels OnePlus 9T this year; expected to launch OnePlus 9RT in October
Oppo Enco Buds TWS earbuds with up to 24 hours of battery life launched at Rs 1,799

Oppo Enco Buds

Oppo Enco Buds TWS earbuds with up to 24 hours of battery life launched at Rs 1,799

Sep 09, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021