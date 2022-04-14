Mehul Das

A prominent tech leaking website, Digital Chat Station, has revealed that Oppo’s Reno8 series will be using a combination of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and a number of Dimensity chips.

The leakster also revealed that one of the phones in the upcoming series which has been codenamed PGAM10, has a 6.55” OLED display that will support 120 Hz, a 50 MP main camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide unit along with a 2 MP module. As for the front camera, the phone will have a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone will feature an in-display fingerprint reader and will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery, which will support 80W fast charging.

The PGAM10 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SOC, an 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM module, and a 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SOC is rumoured to have four Cortex A710 which have been clocked at 2.36 GHz and four A510 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. It will be using a GPU from the last generation, the Adreno 662.

As for the MediaTek chipsets that will be featured in the Reno8 models, there is no clear indication for that. What has been confirmed is that they will be using the new DImensity 8000 and the Dimensity 8100 SoC.

The new Dimensity chipsets use the older A78 & A55 cores and a new Mali-G610 graphics unit. Another option that the Reno8 series can use for their flagship models is the Dimensity 9000, which uses a combo of X2, A710 and A510, and a higher-end Mali-G710.

Oppo is all set to launch the Reno8 series next month, almost a year after the Reno6 phones were released officially. This makes them the first phone makers to go for the subpremium processors. It will be interesting to see what the new processors would be based on - whether they would go for Samsung’s 4nm or TSMC’s 5nm.

As for the new Oppo Reno series, two phones, namely OPPO Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro, may launch in India sometime in June 2022.