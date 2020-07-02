Thursday, July 02, 2020Back to
Oppo Reno3 Pro gets a price cut of Rs 2,000, will now start selling at Rs 29,990

Oppo Reno3 Pro is equipped with a 4,025 mAh battery that supports 30 W VOOC flash charge 4.0.


FP TrendingJul 02, 2020 13:00:32 IST

Oppo has slashed the price of Reno 3 Pro by Rs 2,000. The 8 GB+128 GB model of the smartphone now costs Rs 29,990. The 256 GB variant of Oppo Reno 3 Pro is also up for grabs in the market.

A Mumbai-based retailer and smartphone reviewer on 30 June revealed that the price of the 256 GB model has also dropped and it is now available at a cost of Rs 32,990.

Oppo Reno3 Pro gets a price cut of Rs 2,000, will now start selling at Rs 29,990

Oppo Reno3 Pro

The company launched both the variants of Oppo Reno 3 Pro in March, but the model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage was not sold in India until now.

Oppo had recently increased the price of Reno3 Pro from Rs 29,990 to Rs 31,990. After the recent price cut, the price is back to the original price.

Oppo at the time of launch kept the price of Oppo Reno 3 Pro’s 128 GB model at Rs 29,990 and 256 GB variant at Rs 32,990.

The phone sports a 44 MP+2 MP dual punch hole selfie camera. It has a Full HD+ 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 90-Hz display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs on ColorOS 7, which is based on Android 10.

It houses a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP telephoto camera, 64 MP primary sensor, 2 MP mono, and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera.

Equipped with a 4,025 mAh battery that supports 30 W VOOC flash charge 4.0, Oppo Reno 3 Pro has features like Ultra Night Selfie mode, Video Bokeh mode and 5X Hybrid zoom. It also comes with Ultra Steady Video mode 2.0 and an Ultra Dark mode.

