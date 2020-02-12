Thursday, February 13, 2020Back to
Oppo Reno2 F gets another price cut of Rs 2,000, will now sell at Rs 21,990

Oppo Reno2 F is powered by a MediaTek P70 processor and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffFeb 12, 2020 16:09:51 IST

The Oppo Reno 2 series was launched in August last year and the smartphones included the Reno2 (Review), Reno2 Z and Reno2 F. After a few months, Oppo slashed the prices of the Reno2 Z and the Reno2 F, bringing the price down to Rs 27,990 and Rs 23,990 respectively. Now Oppo has further reduced the price of the Reno2 F by another Rs 2,000 and will now sell it at Rs 21,990.

The smartphone comes in just one storage variant of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This revised price is now effective on Amazon and the company's website.

The smartphone comes in Lake Green and Sky White colour variants.

Oppo Reno2 F gets another price cut of Rs 2,000, will now sell at Rs 21,990

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno2 F specifications

Oppo Reno2 F features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with 5th generation Gorilla Glass for protection on front and back. It is powered by a MediaTek P70 processor and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone supports Bluetooth 4.2.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP mono lens and a 2 MP portrait lens. It uses Samsung's GM1 sensor and sports the Ultra Mode 2,0. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera that comes with an AI beauty mode.

Reno2 F houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 flash charging.

