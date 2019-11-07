tech2 News Staff

Oppo’s Reno line of smartphones received an upgrade with the launch of the Reno 2 series. Multiple phones were launched under this series and two of them have received fresh price cuts. The Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F prices have been brought down by Rs 2,000. So, the Reno 2Z is now priced at Rs 27,990 and the Reno 2F is priced at Rs 23,990 on Amazon.

Reported by Gadgets 360, Manish Khatri from Mahesh Telecom came across the price cut first. Oppo went on to confirm the same via a tweet. The price cut is currently only visible on Amazon and not on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 2Z specifications

Reno 2Z features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection on the front and back. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek P90 and features 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage. It houses a 4,000 mAh battery.

In terms of cameras, the Reno 2Z comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle system, a 2 MP mono camera, and a 2 MP portrait camera. The Reno 2Z's camera uses a Sony IMX 586 sensor and offers an Ultra Dark mode and an Ultra Steady Video mode. The smartphone sports a 16 MP camera for selfies along with an AI beauty mode.

(Also read: Oppo Reno 3 likely to sport 60 MP quad-cam setup, may launch by end of this year)

Oppo Reno 2F specifications

Oppo Reno 2F features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with 5th generation Gorilla Glass for protection on front and back. It is powered by a MediaTek P70 processor and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone supports Bluetooth 4.2.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP mono lens and a 2 MP portrait lens. It uses Samsung's GM1 sensor and sports the Ultra Mode 2,0. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera that comes with an AI beauty mode.

Reno 2F houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 flash charging.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.