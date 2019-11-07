Thursday, November 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F receive price cuts, starts at Rs 23,990 on Amazon

Both the recently launched smartphones from the Oppo Reno series received a Rs 2,000 price cut.


tech2 News StaffNov 07, 2019 17:25:36 IST

Oppo’s Reno line of smartphones received an upgrade with the launch of the Reno 2 series. Multiple phones were launched under this series and two of them have received fresh price cuts. The Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F prices have been brought down by Rs 2,000. So, the Reno 2Z is now priced at Rs 27,990 and the Reno 2F is priced at Rs 23,990 on Amazon.

Reported by Gadgets 360, Manish Khatri from Mahesh Telecom came across the price cut first. Oppo went on to confirm the same via a tweet. The price cut is currently only visible on Amazon and not on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F receive price cuts, starts at Rs 23,990 on Amazon

Oppo Reno 2Z and 2F received a Rs 2,000 price cut. 

Oppo Reno 2Z specifications

Reno 2Z features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection on the front and back. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek P90 and features 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage. It houses a 4,000 mAh battery.

In terms of cameras, the Reno 2Z comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle system, a 2 MP mono camera, and a 2 MP portrait camera. The Reno 2Z's camera uses a Sony IMX 586 sensor and offers an Ultra Dark mode and an Ultra Steady Video mode. The smartphone sports a 16 MP camera for selfies along with an AI beauty mode.

(Also read: Oppo Reno 3 likely to sport 60 MP quad-cam setup, may launch by end of this year)

Oppo Reno 2F specifications

Oppo Reno 2F features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with 5th generation Gorilla Glass for protection on front and back. It is powered by a MediaTek P70 processor and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone supports Bluetooth 4.2.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP mono lens and a 2 MP portrait lens. It uses Samsung's GM1 sensor and sports the Ultra Mode 2,0. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera that comes with an AI beauty mode.

Reno 2F houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 flash charging.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Oppo Reno 3

Oppo Reno 3 likely to sport 60 MP quad-cam setup, may launch by end of this year

Nov 07, 2019
Oppo Reno 3 likely to sport 60 MP quad-cam setup, may launch by end of this year
Oppo Reno 2S could reportedly be coming to India in December, could have a 64 MP camera

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2S could reportedly be coming to India in December, could have a 64 MP camera

Oct 25, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019