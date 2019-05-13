Monday, May 13, 2019Back to
Oppo Reno series with side-swing selfie camera to launch in India on 28 May

The Oppo Reno series is expected to take on the upcoming OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in India.

tech2 News StaffMay 13, 2019 12:24:36 IST

Oppo's Reno sub-brand appears to be set to make its debut in India later this month. The Chinese smartphone brand appears to have already begun sending out press invites for a launch event on 28 May.

Apart from the press invite which only reveals the launch date, the official Oppo India twitter handle has also changed its cover image stating the same.

The company unveiled the Oppo Reno and the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition in China last month, with the highlight of the three phones being its side-swing selfie shooter.

While the core specifications of each phone are already out, what remains to be seen is which of the three phones, Oppo decides to launch in the country. The pricing of the Reno series will also be interesting to see since the phone will likely be at loggerheads with the upcoming OnePlus 7, OnePlus Pro, once launched.

Oppo Reno India launch invite.

Oppo Reno: Specifications and Key features

As suggested by the tonnes of leaks we've had in the past, the standard Reno features a pop-up camera design where the entire top panel raises from the left to reveal the front-facing camera. Oppo is sticking to its philosophy of going notch-less with its premium flagship, as was the case with the Find X (review).

Oppo Reno. Image: Oppo China

The Reno features a 6.4-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, and a dual rear-camera setup. There's also 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options to choose from, the latter also offering more storage.

The phone gets a 48 MP primary camera at the back, along with a 5 MP secondary sensor. The primary 48 MP lens uses the Sony IMX586 sensor, which was a feature on the Honor View 20. Meanwhile, on the phone, you get a 16 MP camera.

Oppo's packed in a 3,700 mAh battery here along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Oppo Rena 10X Zoom Edition: Specifications and Key Features

The Reno 10X Zoom Edition, on the other hand, can be seen as the real flagship. This edition gets a larger, 6.6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a triple rear-camera setup.

Pop-up swing camera mechanism on the Oppo Reno. Image: Oppo China

As for the camera array here, there's the same 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and a third 13 MP 10X lossless zoom-capable telephoto lens. on the front though, there's the same 16 MP selfie camera.

The 10X Zoom Edition also gets a larger 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

