Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Oppo launched its flagship Oppo Reno(Review) a few months back and now the company is already set to unveil its successor series, Oppo Reno 2 in India. As per the teaser released by the company, Oppo Reno 2 series is also expected to come with shark fin pop up selfie camera the same as its predecessor.

This series is expected to include three smartphones — Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo Reno 2Z. The series is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back, unlike the Oppo Reno series that feature a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo Reno 2 expected specs

As per the My Smart Price report, Oppo Reno 2 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the other premium smartphones, it might come with an under-display fingerprint reader. It is likely to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It might be available in 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. It might run on Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1.

On the camera front, the report reveals that Oppo Reno is expected to come with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor, an 8 MP camera, a 13MP camera with 5x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. As for the front, it is expected to feature a 16 MP Sharkfin camera with a flash. The smartphone is expected to house a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Oppo Reno 2Z specs leak

According to the My Smart Price report, Oppo Reno 2Z will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and will run on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1. It might be powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 processor and will come in 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

As for the camera, it will also come with a quad-camera setup at the back and will use a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor. As per the report, it will come with one 8 MP and two 2 MP camera in the setup. It might feature a pop-up selfie camera of 16 MP on the front. Oppo Reno 2Z is also expected to pack with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 2F specs leak

Oppo Reno 2F specs might be priced around Rs 20,000 and might feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1).