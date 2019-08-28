16:11 (IST)
Oppo Reno 2-series prices revealed
tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2019 16:12:31 IST
Oppo Reno 2 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
15:55 (IST)
The Reno 2 will also come with the Shark Fin rising camera seen on the Reno
15:50 (IST)
Here's a camera recap of the Oppo Reno 2
15:46 (IST)
The Oppo Reno 2 will come with Ultra Steady Video capability which will use OIS to give you a very stable video The video recorder will also utilise the 5X Hybrid Zoom.
15:36 (IST)
Oppo Reno 2 to come with a quad-camera setup
15:11 (IST)
Oppo has invested Rs 2,200 crore in its Greater Noida plant The company is making nearly 1 smartphone every three seconds.
14:30 (IST)
Oppo Reno 2-series succeeds the Reno and Reno 10X Zoom smartphones that were launched just earlier this year.
14:19 (IST)
In case you missed out on the latest leaks, here is all you need to know about the Reno 2-Series Oppo Reno 2 series to launch in India at 3 pm today: Here is all you need to know
16:10 (IST)
Here are the prices of the Oppo Reno 2-series phones
16:02 (IST)
Oppo Reno 2 to come with a 4,000 mAh battery
16:00 (IST)
Oppo Reno 2 to come with Snapdragon 730G processor
15:55 (IST)
15:54 (IST)
Here are the two colour options for the Reno 2
15:51 (IST)
And finally... It's now about the new smartphone! @oppomobileindia Product Manager, Jithin Abraham explains the rear quad camera setup (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) on the #OPPOReno2. It offers 5X hybrid zoom and 20X digital zoom. pic.twitter.com/EBJuwp63Pi— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2019
15:50 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
Reno 2 has video blurring on both front and rear cameras
15:47 (IST)
Oppo Reno 2 can record at 60 fps video at 1080p resolution
15:46 (IST)
15:43 (IST)
The Reno 2 will also come with an ultra macro lens with 2 MP resolution and a portrait lens with 2 MP resolution as well
15:40 (IST)
The Oppo Reno 2 is going to come with an Ultra Dark Mode
15:38 (IST)
Oppo Reno 2 to come with 5X Hybrid Zoom and 20X digital zoom
15:36 (IST)
15:35 (IST)
Are you ready to #ChallengeYourself?
15:29 (IST)
Now Kitty Lun, Head of Creative for Facebook operating out of Greater China is on stage
When on Earth are we going to see the launch happening?
15:25 (IST)
Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of GMS, @facebook India explaining how most smartphone users like to share information more than placing calls. Hint! @instagram pic.twitter.com/0Hm6r3otti— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2019
15:24 (IST)
Facebook India head now droning about India's social media habits
Can we get to the launch of the device already?
15:20 (IST)
@oppomobileindia has expanded its operations and presence in India over the years and also has a flagship store in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/4bxuW9WRcn— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2019
15:13 (IST)
And we begin! @oppomobileindia VP, Product and Marketing, Sumit Walia takes to the stage to explain Oppo's history with India and the innovations introduced by the brand so far. pic.twitter.com/N7ojRMJ3Wm— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2019
15:11 (IST)
15:10 (IST)
Oppo Reno 2-series is making its global debut in India
We expect the device to be also announced in Europe, China and more.
15:07 (IST)
We are at the launch of the #OPPOReno2 in Delhi. @oppomobileindia will be launching a brand new Reno 2 along with 2 new Reno smartphones. pic.twitter.com/p1HkDnHDTx— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2019
15:06 (IST)
We are now finally underway with the launch
Indian actress Mandira Bedi is hosting the event.
15:03 (IST)
Here is the link for the live stream of the event
14:56 (IST)
We are about to begin shortly, Stay tuned!
What are your expectations from the new Reno 2-series smartphones?
14:30 (IST)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_dvN8Sc8TA&t=2s
14:19 (IST)
14:17 (IST)
Check out these camera samples from the quad-camera setup of the #OPPOReno2 pic.twitter.com/iTWnaXlQUR— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 27, 2019
14:16 (IST)
Here's your first look of the yet to be launched @oppomobileindia #OPPOReno2. This time there are four cameras at the back and the sliding shark fin pop-up selfie camera at the top. pic.twitter.com/76RhS4TCNg— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 27, 2019
14:12 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the Oppo Reno 2-series launch!
We expect at least three phones to be launched in the series and all of them are touted to have a quad-camera setup.
Oppo launched its flagship Oppo Reno(Review) a few months back and now the company is already set to unveil its successor series, Oppo Reno 2 in India. As per the teaser released by the company, Oppo Reno 2 series is also expected to come with shark fin pop up selfie camera the same as its predecessor.
This series is expected to include three smartphones — Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo Reno 2Z. The series is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back, unlike the Oppo Reno series that feature a triple rear camera setup.
As per the My Smart Price report, Oppo Reno 2 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the other premium smartphones, it might come with an under-display fingerprint reader. It is likely to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It might be available in 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. It might run on Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1.
On the camera front, the report reveals that Oppo Reno is expected to come with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor, an 8 MP camera, a 13MP camera with 5x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. As for the front, it is expected to feature a 16 MP Sharkfin camera with a flash. The smartphone is expected to house a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.
According to the My Smart Price report, Oppo Reno 2Z will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and will run on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1. It might be powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 processor and will come in 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.
As for the camera, it will also come with a quad-camera setup at the back and will use a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor. As per the report, it will come with one 8 MP and two 2 MP camera in the setup. It might feature a pop-up selfie camera of 16 MP on the front. Oppo Reno 2Z is also expected to pack with a 4,000 mAh battery.
Oppo Reno 2F specs might be priced around Rs 20,000 and might feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1).
