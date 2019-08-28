tech2 News Staff

Oppo launched its flagship Oppo Reno(Review) a few months back and now the company is already set to unveil its successor series, Oppo Reno 2 in India. As per the teaser released by the company, Oppo Reno 2 series is also expected to come with shark fin pop up selfie camera the same as its predecessor. This series is expected to include three smartphones — Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo Reno 2Z. The series is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back, unlike the Oppo Reno series that feature a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo Reno 2 series: How to watch it live?

The launch event will begin at 3.00 pm IST today and you can watch the live stream at the company's official YouTube page. There has been no leak about the pricing of smartphones yet. The company will be announcing the price and availability of the handsets at today's event.

Check out these camera samples from the quad-camera setup of the #OPPOReno2 pic.twitter.com/iTWnaXlQUR — Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 27, 2019





Oppo Reno 2 expected specs

As per the My Smart Price report, Oppo Reno 2 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the other premium smartphones, it might come with an under-display fingerprint reader. It is likely to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It might be available in 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. It might run on Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1.

On the camera front, the report reveals that Oppo Reno is expected to come with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor, an 8 MP camera, a 13MP camera with 5x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. As for the front, it is expected to feature a 16 MP Sharkfin camera with a flash. The smartphone is expected to house a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Oppo Reno 2Z specs leak

According to the My Smart Price report, Oppo Reno 2Z will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and will run on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1. It might be powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 processor and will come in 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

As for the camera, it will also come with a quad-camera setup at the back and will use a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor. As per the report, it will come with one 8 MP and two 2 MP camera in the setup. It might feature a pop-up selfie camera of 16 MP on the front. Oppo Reno 2Z is also expected to pack with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 2F specs leak

Oppo Reno 2F specs might be priced around Rs 20,000 and might feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1).

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.