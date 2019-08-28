Wednesday, August 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno 2 series to launch in India at 3 pm today: Here is how to watch it live

Oppo Reno 2 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC and pack with a 4,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2019 09:59:44 IST

Oppo launched its flagship Oppo Reno(Review) a few months back and now the company is already set to unveil its successor series, Oppo Reno 2 in India. As per the teaser released by the company, Oppo Reno 2 series is also expected to come with shark fin pop up selfie camera the same as its predecessor. This series is expected to include three smartphones — Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo Reno 2Z. The series is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back, unlike the Oppo Reno series that feature a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo Reno 2 series to launch in India at 3 pm today: Here is how to watch it live

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom's pop-up camera sports an LED light at the back. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Oppo Reno 2 series: How to watch it live?

The launch event will begin at 3.00 pm IST today and you can watch the live stream at the company's official YouTube page. There has been no leak about the pricing of smartphones yet. The company will be announcing the price and availability of the handsets at today's event.


Oppo Reno 2 expected specs

As per the My Smart Price report, Oppo Reno 2 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the other premium smartphones, it might come with an under-display fingerprint reader. It is likely to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It might be available in 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. It might run on  Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1.

On the camera front, the report reveals that Oppo Reno is expected to come with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor, an 8 MP camera, a 13MP camera with 5x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. As for the front, it is expected to feature a 16 MP Sharkfin camera with a flash. The smartphone is expected to house a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Oppo Reno 2Z specs leak

According to the My Smart Price report, Oppo Reno 2Z will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and will run on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1. It might be powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 processor and will come in 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

As for the camera, it will also come with a quad-camera setup at the back and will use a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor. As per the report, it will come with one 8 MP and two 2 MP camera in the setup. It might feature a pop-up selfie camera of 16 MP on the front. Oppo Reno 2Z is also expected to pack with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 2F specs leak

Oppo Reno 2F specs might be priced around Rs 20,000 and might feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1).

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 leak hints at 6.5-inch AMOLED display and 4,000 mAh battery

Aug 21, 2019
Oppo Reno 2 leak hints at 6.5-inch AMOLED display and 4,000 mAh battery
Oppo Reno 2A specs and design reportedly revealed days ahead of official launch

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2A specs and design reportedly revealed days ahead of official launch

Aug 23, 2019
Oppo Reno 2's AnTuTu benchmark score revealed, shows Snapdragon 730G

Oppo

Oppo Reno 2's AnTuTu benchmark score revealed, shows Snapdragon 730G

Aug 26, 2019
Oppo Reno 2 with 20x zoom and quad-camera system launching in India on 28 August

Oppo

Oppo Reno 2 with 20x zoom and quad-camera system launching in India on 28 August

Aug 16, 2019
OPPO Reno 2 is all set to be launched & here's everything you need to know about it

OPPO Reno 2 is all set to be launched & here's everything you need to know about it

Aug 23, 2019
Daily Bulletin: SC to hear petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370, Cabinet to consider relaxing some FDI norms; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: SC to hear petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370, Cabinet to consider relaxing some FDI norms; day's top stories

Aug 28, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019