Oppo Reno 2 with 20x zoom and quad-camera system launching in India on 28 August

The second edition of the Oppo Reno smartphone will launch in India first followed by other markets


tech2 News StaffAug 16, 2019 15:21:15 IST

Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 2 series will launch in India on 28 August. The flagship variant of the phone will sport a 20X Zoom camera in a quad-camera system. Just like the previous series, the Reno 2 will also come with the shark-fin pop-up front camera design.

The details were confirmed by Oppo via a tweet from its official account. The Oppo Reno 2 series will be first launched in the Indian market and then in the other markets. This shows that the company is serious about this market.

A quad-camera system was also confirmed in the tweet. The first generation of the Oppo Reno series had a triple-camera setup on the rear. While the top-end variant had up to 10X Zoom, the upcoming series will go up to 10X Zoom. It isn’t clear yet how the company plans to implement this but we think it will take the same hybrid zoom approach in the previous one.

There were two variants in the Oppo Reno series including the basic Oppo Reno and the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom. The company hasn’t confirmed whether there are going to be multiple variants of the Reno 2 series.

