Friday, November 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo R17 Pro to launch in India on 4 December: Here's what makes the phone exciting

The Oppo R17 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC and has 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB of storage.

tech2 News Staff Nov 23, 2018 16:36 PM IST

Soon after teasing the launch of its R Series smartphones in India, Oppo India has now begun sending out media invites for the launch of the R17 Pro.

As per a report by GizmoChina, the invites suggest that the phone will be launched on 4 December and that Oppo will only launch the R17 Pro in India and not the regular R17. Both the Oppo R17 and R17 Pro were launched in China back in August.

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro

What makes the Oppo R17 Pro exciting and why is Oppo making so much noise about it? Well, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-shaped display notch as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In terms of specifications, the R17 Pro has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the drop-like notch which was also seen on the F9 Pro. The display is protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which certainly makes the screen durable.

Under the hood, the R17 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC and has 8 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is running Oppo's own ColorOS 5.1, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The camera on the R17 Pro is a spectacle on its own. Right of the bat, Oppo has included a system similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9's variable aperture mechanism on the centre camera present in the triple camera alignment. This camera has a 12 MP sensor and can switch between f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture. We didn't find the dual-aperture system to offer any significant value on the Note 9 and we're curious to see what Oppo has done with it.

The Oppo R17 Pro was launched in China back in Auguist. Image: Oppo China

The Oppo R17 Pro was launched in China back in August. Image: Oppo China

The primary camera on the phone is a 2o MP sensor with fixed aperture while the third camera looks to be meant for 3D DOF depth sensor. Oppo hasn't revealed the pixel count on this third sensor but has said that it will assist with 3D photo capturing. On the front, we see the drop-like notch houses a 25 MP camera like the one we saw on the Oppo F9 Pro.

The entire setup is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery which supports SuperVOOC charging technology that will charge your phone from 0-40 percent in 10 minutes.

The phone was announced in China for a price of CNY 4,299, which translates to about Rs 42,000, but given the competition, Oppo will likely be more competitive when it comes to pricing — the OnePlus 6T and the Galaxy A9 (2018) will definitely be in its crosshairs.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Oppo R17 Pro

Triple camera sporting Oppo R17 Pro could be coming to India soon, reveals tweet

Nov 19, 2018

science

Climate Change

There are at least 467 known dangers from climate change that we can expect: Study

Nov 23, 2018

Mercury in Water

New way to remove toxic mercury from drinking water can be reused many times

Nov 23, 2018

Geo-engineering

Scientists propose an aerosol sunscreen in the atmosphere to curb global warming

Nov 23, 2018

Paleontology

Herbivore cousin of dinosaurs discovered in remains surprises evolutionary scientists

Nov 23, 2018