tech2 News Staff

Soon after teasing the launch of its R Series smartphones in India, Oppo India has now begun sending out media invites for the launch of the R17 Pro.

As per a report by GizmoChina, the invites suggest that the phone will be launched on 4 December and that Oppo will only launch the R17 Pro in India and not the regular R17. Both the Oppo R17 and R17 Pro were launched in China back in August.

What makes the Oppo R17 Pro exciting and why is Oppo making so much noise about it? Well, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-shaped display notch as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In terms of specifications, the R17 Pro has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the drop-like notch which was also seen on the F9 Pro. The display is protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which certainly makes the screen durable.

Under the hood, the R17 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC and has 8 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is running Oppo's own ColorOS 5.1, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The camera on the R17 Pro is a spectacle on its own. Right of the bat, Oppo has included a system similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9's variable aperture mechanism on the centre camera present in the triple camera alignment. This camera has a 12 MP sensor and can switch between f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture. We didn't find the dual-aperture system to offer any significant value on the Note 9 and we're curious to see what Oppo has done with it.

The primary camera on the phone is a 2o MP sensor with fixed aperture while the third camera looks to be meant for 3D DOF depth sensor. Oppo hasn't revealed the pixel count on this third sensor but has said that it will assist with 3D photo capturing. On the front, we see the drop-like notch houses a 25 MP camera like the one we saw on the Oppo F9 Pro.

The entire setup is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery which supports SuperVOOC charging technology that will charge your phone from 0-40 percent in 10 minutes.

The phone was announced in China for a price of CNY 4,299, which translates to about Rs 42,000, but given the competition, Oppo will likely be more competitive when it comes to pricing — the OnePlus 6T and the Galaxy A9 (2018) will definitely be in its crosshairs.