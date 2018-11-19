Monday, November 19, 2018 Back to
Triple camera sporting Oppo R17 Pro could be coming to India soon, reveals tweet

The Oppo R17 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-shaped display notch.

tech2 News Staff Nov 19, 2018 20:23 PM IST

After launching the R17 Pro in China back in August, Oppo has now begun teasing the arrival of its R series in India. The company is yet to mention which of its R Series phones will be launched in India, but as far as ads go, it will likely be the R17 Pro.

The Oppo R17 Pro was launched in China back in Auguist. Image: Oppo China

Oppo India on Sunday night took to its Twitter account to post a short 5-second clip with an 'R' logo, explicitly stating that the company will soon debut a new smartphone series. Despite not specifying which smartphone will be brought to India first, advertisements of the Oppo R17 Pro have started to crop up on Hotstar and other digital platforms.

The Oppo R17 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-shaped display notch as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The R17 Pro has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the drop-like notch which was also seen on the F9 Pro. The display is protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6 which certainly makes the screen durable.

Under the hood, the R17 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC and has 8 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage. Android 8.1 Oreo is running on the phone out of the box with Oppo's own ColorOS 5.1 system overlay.

The camera on the R17 Pro is a spectacle on its own. Right of the bat, Oppo has included a system similar to Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9's variable aperture mechanism on the center camera present in the triple camera alignment. This camera has a 12 MP sensor and can switch between f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo R17 Pro features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Image: Oppo China

The primary camera on the phone is a 2o MP sensor with fixed aperture while the third camera looks to be meant for 3D DOF depth sensor. Oppo hasn't revealed the pixel count on this third sensor but has said that it will assist with 3D photo capturing. On the front, we see the drop-like notch houses a 25 MP camera like the one we saw on the Oppo F9 Pro.

The entire setup is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery which supports SuperVOOC charging technology that will charge your phone from 0-40 percent in 10 minutes.

The phone was announced in China for a price of CNY 4,299 which translates to about Rs 42,000, but given the competition, Oppo will likely be more competitive when it comes to pricing — the OnePlus 6T and the Galaxy A9 (2018) will definitely be in its crosshairs.

